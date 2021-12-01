Healthy.io Appoints Heather Getz as CFO to Help Fuel Global Growth

BOSTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy.io, the global leader in transforming the smartphone camera into a medical device, today announced the appointment of Heather Getz as Chief Financial Officer and President of North America. With two decades of financial and operational expertise and a demonstrated record of guiding companies through periods of growth, Ms. Getz will help the innovative company navigate its next phase of expansion.

"We are delighted that Heather Getz is joining the Healthy.io team. As the longtime CFO of a cardiac care company specializing in mobile medical technology, Heather knows what it takes to build a health technology company with an innovative service. With Heather joining Healthy.io, we are confident that we are building the right team to guide our growth, bring our vital services to wider markets, and expand rapidly," said Healthy.io Founder and CEO Yonatan Adiri.

Getz has more than 20 years of corporate experience creating long-term value, most recently as the Chief Financial and Administrative Officer of BioTelemetry, Inc. where she served for almost 12 years. BioTelemetry was the pioneer in real-time remote cardiac monitoring and was sold to Philips Healthcare for $2.8 billion in February 2021, posting an increase in enterprise value of over $2.5 billion from the time Ms. Getz became CFO. During her tenure at BioTelemetry, Ms. Getz oversaw significant growth and transformation, including the acquisition and integration of 16 companies and the securing of over $400 million in debt financing. Prior to BioTelemetry, she spent 7 years at VIASYS Healthcare Inc. where she held various financial leadership positions and played an integral role in 15 transactions and co-led the 2007 global financial integration of VIASYS and Cardinal Health. From June 1997 to February 2002, Ms. Getz began her career at Sunoco, Inc., where she held various positions of increasing responsibility. She graduated from Villanova University with an M.B.A. and a B.A. in accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant.

"I am excited to join Healthy.io and help the Company execute its strategic plan, accelerate growth and build shareholder value. Growing a medical technology company takes a smart service and a strong team. Healthy.io has both – a platform that transforms a smartphone camera into a medical device and leadership committed to improving people's quality of life while cutting health care costs. That's why the company has experienced rapid growth, which will continue as health care systems increasingly turn to technology to detect and treat conditions more effectively and efficiently," said Healthy.io CFO Heather Getz.

Founded in 2013, Healthy.io has experienced rapid and sustained growth and met major milestones that have it poised for continued expansion. After securing $60 million in a series C funding round led by Corner Ventures, Healthy.io has raised $95 million from Israeli and U.S. investors. In 2019, Healthy.io received its second 501(K) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), allowing the company to expand access to critical tests and care for millions of Americans who are at risk for chronic kidney disease. In addition, Healthy.io has developed a pioneering wound-care service that will allow patients and caregivers to use their smartphone cameras to track the condition of chronic wounds like diabetic ulcers and bed sores.

Healthy.io's business case is simple: smartphone-powered technology can help health systems and insurance providers improve patient health, reduce costs across the healthcare system, and improve access to care. Early results are tremendous: A recent rollout in the United Kingdom showed that Healthy.io test kits raised test adherence from 0% to 50% among patients who had not done a urine test for kidney disease in the previous year. In the United States, health plans can more than double their current adherence rates.

ABOUT HEALTHY.IO

Healthy.io transforms the smartphone camera into a medical device to deliver healthcare at the speed of life. The company's at-home urinalysis and digitized wound care services enable providers and healthcare systems to close gaps in access and care while increasing patient satisfaction. Healthy.io is a global leader in digital health and is a recipient of the CNBC 2020 Disruptor 50 Award, Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies 2020 Award, and the Financial Times 2020 Boldness in Business Award. The company is based in Tel Aviv and has offices in Boston and London.

