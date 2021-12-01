SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds VG, GDP, CPLG, and ROG Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and

would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning

this notice or your rights or interests, please contact:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of VG by Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VG shareholders will receive $21.00 per share in cash for each share of VG common stock that they hold. If you own VG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vg

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: GDP) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by a subsidiary of Paloma Partners VI Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P., via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, GDP shareholders will receive $23.00 per share in cash for each share of GDP common stock that they hold. If you own GDP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/gdp

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of CPLG through a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger agreement, CPLG shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash for each share of CPLG common stock that they hold. If you own CPLG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/cplg

Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Rogers Corporation (NYSE: ROG), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, ROG shareholders will receive $277.00 per share in cash for each share of ROG common stock that they hold. If you own ROG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/rog

