Capital Midwest Fund Announces First Close of Fourth Fund

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Midwest Fund (CMF), a Milwaukee-based venture capital firm, today announced the initial closing of its fourth fund, Capital Midwest Fund IV, L.P. (CMF IV), effective as of November 5, 2021. To date, CMF IV has received capital commitments in excess of $41,000,000. CMF IV is targeting $100,000,000 of aggregate capital commitments, which would make this the largest fund for CMF to date.

CMF IV's investment thesis centers on CMF's success of investing in revenue-generating technology companies in the Central United States, with a newly invigorated focus on ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and D&I (Diversity & Inclusion). CMF's previous funds include investments in software-as-a-service (SaaS) and Internet of Things (IoT) companies across industries ranging from energy to manufacturing.

More than half of the investors for CMF IV are returning investors, but CMF IV also includes new institutional investors.

CMF IV is managed by Daniel Einhorn, Alvin Vitangcol, and Michael S. Harper.

About Capital Midwest Fund

Capital Midwest Fund is a venture capital firm investing in revenue-stage companies that provide customer-centric, problem-solving, business-to-business technology solutions, including software, services, and products. CMF focuses on companies where management: (1) has a fundamental understanding of trending technology themes; (2) has applied that understanding in a practical way to solve specific customer problems; and (3) has shown traction in garnering market acceptance.

