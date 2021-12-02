Dubber wins The RegTech Association "2021 RegTech of the Year" Award

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dubber Corporation Limited (ASX: DUB) today announced that the RegTech Association has awarded Dubber the 2021 RegTech of the Year (Australian-founded).

James Slaney, COO, Dubber: "Unified conversational recording and intelligence unlock a significant opportunity for Service Providers to meet the compliance and surveillance needs of businesses globally. With a record number of applications and supported by a cross-industry judging panel, this award acknowledges the work of our teams and customers.

Recognition such as this furthers our ability to attract new service providers onto the world's leading conversational recording platform. The days of legacy call recording are over. Hardware, services, siloed data and ever-increasing storage costs are being replaced with compliance solutions delivered as a service, by Service Providers.

Where legacy call recording solutions were tied to a specific application or service, we can near-instantaneously create compliance certainty with our Service Provider partners across all the services they provide - Cisco Webex Calling, Microsoft Teams, traditional unified communication and mobile services through a single pane.

This provides a win for all parties. Service providers create compelling differentiation and revenue and their customers eliminate the cost, complexity and lack of visibility legacy solutions create. Businesses can now enable their employees to work the way they want to work, and for customers to communicate the way they want to communicate, without compromising compliance or security."

Until now, the need for hybrid working and rapid adoption of unified communications solutions has made it more challenging for businesses to meet regulatory and legal requirements - and for service providers to address those needs.

Dubber's Unified Conversational Recording and Intelligence platform is a foundational service for Service Providers to deliver compliance and surveillance solutions. It enables conversations to be captured in real-time - voice, video and chat - and transformed into data on which AI surfaces insights, alerts and more. From a single platform, data from any number of communications services can be viewed and shared with big data sets and other applications. Businesses can demonstrate they know customers and employees and meet compliance mandates such as MiFID, FINRA, AML & KYC, RG 271, Anti-hawking and more.

Unified Call Recording and Intelligence is now at the centre of modernising compliance and surveillance in industries ranging from financial services to entertainment and travel. By unifying conversations and AI-enriching data, organizations can address critical needs for legal hold and discovery, data retention, auditing, internal dispute resolution, monitoring, alerting and reporting, and more.

About the RegTech Association

The RegTech Association is a global centre of excellence that brings together government, regulators, regulated entities, professional services and founder-led RegTech companies for best-practice collaboration.

About Dubber:

Dubber is unlocking the potential of voice data from any call or conversation. Dubber is the world's most scalable Unified Call Recording service and Voice Intelligence Cloud adopted as core network infrastructure by multiple global leading telecommunications carriers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Dubber allows service providers to offer conversational recording from virtually any source - turning them into AI-enriched insights for compliance, revenue, customer and people intelligence. Dubber is a disruptive innovator in the multi-billion-dollar call recording industry. Its Software as a Service offering removes the need for on-premise hardware, applications or costly and limited storage.

