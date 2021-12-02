Newcleus Names Steve McMaster Chief Financial Officer

NEWTOWN, Pa., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newcleus, a company that designs, administers, and services creative compensation, benefit, investment, and finance strategies, announced that Steve McMaster joined the company as Chief Financial Officer.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Steve to our team," said Daniel Barbaree, President & CEO of Newcleus. "His experience in corporate finance, legal, and operations, make him a crucial addition to our team. He complements our strong performance-oriented culture, and we believe his reputation for achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our finance division."

"I am beyond thrilled to join a firm as innovative as Newcleus. This is an incredible opportunity to collaborate and grow with a distinguished and talented team within an exciting market segment of the specialty insurance sector," says Steve McMaster, Newcleus CFO. "I believe that Newcleus has tremendous growth potential and market-shaping advantages, as I have experience administering similar products and services from the customer perspective in my prior roles. We have a very strong group of professionals here, and it is an honor to join and lead us toward the forefront of our industry."

McMaster is a business executive with 15+ years of experience in corporate finance, operations, human resources, and financial reporting. In addition to his role with Newcleus, he currently serves as an Innovation Advisor at Princeton University, where he advises campus-based startups through the Keller Center for Innovation and Engineering Education.

He is a multiple-discipline executive leader and advisor with a concentration in corporate finance, employment law, executive strategy, risk management, and enterprise IT systems. He holds his MBA and Juris Doctor from Temple University and is both a CPA and an Attorney. McMaster's success in advising firms in a wide range of fields has given him the ability to understand strategic shifts and help guide companies to grow tremendously.

About Newcleus

