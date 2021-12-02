Standard Textile Announces Debut of VersaValet™

CINCINNATI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Textile Co., Inc., a global textile manufacturing leader for the healthcare and hospitality markets, today announced the launch of its latest innovation, the VersaValet™, a washable and reusable laundry bag designed to function as both a hotel laundry collection bag as well as a clean return garment bag. Eliminating the need for single-use plastic laundry and dry-cleaning bags, VersaValet™ provides hoteliers a sustainable and simple solution to support their green initiatives and the environment.

Made from 100 percent recycled yarns, the VersaValet™ is, itself, sustainably manufactured and features an antimicrobial finish for added protection and peace of mind. The hybrid laundry/garment bag solution allows hoteliers to support their sustainability goals while improving operational efficiencies.

"As an innovator in the textile industry, Standard Textile prioritizes unique and creative solutions to meet industry challenges," said Greg Eubanks, Standard Textile's Group Vice President of Hospitality Sales & Marketing. "Our hotel partners are looking for ways to eliminate single-use plastics from their properties and eliminating the plastic from the guest laundry process was a unique challenge the VersaValet™ was specifically designed to solve."

VersaValet™ is simple for hotels to employ as part of their normal guest housekeeping services. Housekeeping places a fresh VersaValet™ laundry bag in the hotel room closet, guests fill it with soiled garments, the bag is laundered with the other garments and then returned to the guest as a garment bag containing the freshly laundered apparel.

"We understand the important role our textile products play in the guest experience and are proud to offer solutions that help the environment and reflect our company's own commitment to sustainability," said Melanie Boyle, Corporate Social Responsibility Manager for Standard Textile.

About Standard Textile

Founded in 1940, Standard Textile has developed a culture of innovation, quality, and service. With more than 80 patents, its products are engineered to deliver durability, longevity, and value. A vertically integrated company, Standard Textile is a leading global provider of total solutions in the institutional textiles and apparel markets. Leveraging textile design, manufacturing, and laundry expertise, and its global infrastructure, this company serves customers in the healthcare, hospitality, interiors, and consumer markets worldwide. For more information visit standardtextile.com.

