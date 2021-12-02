TurboTenant Releases Free Rent Reporting Feature Under New CEO

TurboTenant's Rent Reporting enables renters to report on-time rent payments to TransUnion free of charge in order to build their credit history and strengthen their credit scores.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TurboTenant, the industry-leading online platform for landlords and renters, released its Rent Reporting feature this week under its new CEO.

TurboTenant's new Rent Reporting feature allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to TransUnion free of charge.

"We believe it's a tenant's right to build their credit with each on-time rent payment, which is why we offer Rent Reporting for free," said Seamus Nally, TurboTenant's new CEO. "Our goal is not only to help renters strengthen their credit scores but to also help heal the traditionally contentious landlord-renter relationship."

TurboTenant's Rent Reporting service lets renters report their on-time online rent payments, collected through TurboTenant's rent payment system , to TransUnion. Rent Reporting is free - unlike many existing rent reporting platforms. It also incentivizes on-time rent payments - a challenge many landlords have faced during the pandemic.

"Rent is one of the largest payments that millions of Americans make each month, and this valuable payment history can serve as a prime support to improve a consumer's financial standing," said Maitri Johnson, Vice President of TransUnion's Tenant and Employment Screening Business. "We are thrilled to partner with TurboTenant, and empower more landlords to offer this service to their residents and expand financial inclusion efforts."

The release is one of the first launched during Nally's tenure as CEO. After merging his company, OTL Ventures, with TurboTenant in 2020, Nally accelerated product development during the pandemic as the chief operations officer of TurboTenant, while simultaneously doubling the company's size. Nally succeeds Sarnen Steinbarth, who founded TurboTenant in 2015.

"I'm honored to lead the TurboTenant Team in achieving our mission of empowering landlords to create welcoming rental experiences," Nally said. "The rental process should be an easy and positive experience for everyone - this is why we help our landlords offer the best possible rental experience through our services. Rent Reporting is just the start."

Renters and landlords can find more information and set up Rent Reporting here .

About TurboTenant

More than 400,000 independent landlords across the U.S. turn to TurboTenant for free, all-in-one online property management solutions. Features offered by TurboTenant include online rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, and online rent payments. Sign up for free at www.turbotenant.com.

