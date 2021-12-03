Autobooks Named as Top Detroit Startup to Watch in 2022 by Purpose Jobs

DETROIT, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Jobs , the Midwest's largest startup and tech community, today announced Autobooks as the #1 Detroit Small Startup to Watch on its list of Midwest Startups and Tech Companies to Watch in 2022.

Companies were evaluated based on recent funding, significant employee growth, impactful product launches, office expansions, recent IPOs and upcoming exits. The list covered companies headquartered and hiring in the following cities: Ann Arbor, Chicago, Columbus, Cincinnati, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, and Pittsburgh.

Detroit continues to solidify itself as a Midwestern Tech Hub, boasting one of the top growing tech ecosystems around the country with a thriving startup scene and outposts for major technology companies like Microsoft, Google, Twitter and Amazon. A combination of university talent pipelines, a growing and collaborative startup ecosystem, low cost of living and accelerating VC funding has made Detroit an increasingly attractive location to build and grow a tech business.

Autobooks partners directly with banks and credit unions, as well as banking technology providers, to integrate payments and receivables tools for small businesses directly into existing digital banking channels. Autobooks is one of the fastest-growing fintech companies in the area, having raised nearly $50M to date and secured several major partnerships in the past year.

"Autobooks is perfectly positioned to grow their niche and purpose-driven company," said Ryan Landau, Founder of Purpose. "They have all the right ingredients — the right founders, the right leadership, the right talent, and the right product. They've established themselves as experienced leaders in the Detroit tech startup scene, and we're excited to watch their next phase of growth."

From major funding rounds to explosive IPOs, new funds to new HQs, the Midwest experienced significant growth for its emerging tech hubs in Detroit, Columbus, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, and more. Out of the best 15 U.S. cities for making a real impact at a high-growth company, LinkedIn lists the top 9 as being in the Midwest.

"Being a top startup takes a great product, amazing client support and a solid business foundation, but ultimately has everything to do with the people who make those great things happen every day," said Christine Karaptian, VP of People of Autobooks. "That's why we take great care ensuring we have a culture that is genuine, caring, supportive and fun. We love succeeding together and celebrating our milestones — it's clear from day one that our team members are hyper-dedicated and appreciative of one another's contributions. Then we cement our commitment to our team by offering outstanding salaries, benefits, paid time off, opportunities for professional growth and more."

To view open positions with Autobooks, visit https://www.autobooks.co/careers . Visit www.purpose.jobs/top-startups-to-watch-2022 to check out the full list of.

About Purpose Jobs

Purpose Jobs is the Midwest's largest startup and tech community. They connect top talent with purpose-driven companies based on values, experience and culture contribution. Purpose Jobs creates a human-first approach to job matching where employers have access to interview-ready candidates who have filled out a profile that highlights skills, experience, and cultural importance.

About Autobooks

Detroit-based Autobooks is the industry's leading integrated-payments provider for small business banking. Autobooks integrates their embedded invoicing and payment acceptance modules within financial institutions' online and mobile banking channels, helping financial institutions stay ahead of the competition by providing best-in-class fintech that helps small business owners get paid, manage cash flow and automate accounting. Autobooks offers pre-built integrations to industry-leading core, digital banking and merchant processing solutions as well as dedicated go-to-market support, enabling financial institutions to better serve and monetize small business relationships – in as little as 90 days. To learn more, ask your technology provider about Autobooks or visit www.autobooks.co.

