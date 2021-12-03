Nabis Cannabis Drivers Join Teamsters

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Drivers and fleet maintenance workers at Nabis Cannabis have voted overwhelmingly voted to affiliate with Teamsters Local 630. They join a growing movement of cannabis workers throughout California who are unionizing with the Teamsters.

"We are honored to welcome these brave workers into our family," said Lou Villalvazo, Local 630 Secretary-Treasurer. "Last year, California cannabis companies made over $4 billion in revenue. By unionizing with the Teamsters, workers are ensuring that the immense profits from this nascent industry go towards creating long-term, stable careers for the people who are the backbone of these companies and their families."

Thomas Aguilera has been a driver at Nabis for almost a year and he served on the organizing committee during the lead up to the election.

"We were tired of working hard every day without having fair wages and a voice in our working conditions; we were tired of working with a lack of respect on the job," Aguilera said. "We collectively voted Teamsters so we can address all of these issues!"

Established in 1937, Teamsters Local 630 represents workers in various industries, from clerical, warehouse, professional drivers, food service, liquor, food processing, dairy and more. For more information, go to http://www.teamsters630.org/.

