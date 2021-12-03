ZA Group Expects Increase in Sales and Consumer Holiday Orders

PENSACOLA, Fla., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ZA Group (OTC: ZAAG) a brand development company focused on acquiring direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active, and outdoor lifestyle sectors see an increase in holiday consumer demand.

As Black Friday and Cyber Monday order fulfillment comes to a close we look forward to updating the market with sales numbers shortly. With estimated online holiday retail sales expected to reach over $200Billion for 2021 according to Adobe Analytics ( https://www.cnbc.com/amp/2021/11/26/online-sales-thanksgiving-weekend-on-track-to-top-200-billion-adobe-says.html) NFID's growth has been no exception and has beaten expectations of orders so far for the holiday season and is projecting a steady increase YOY for the holiday season.

"So far the holiday season has started with a strong showing in sales from our Subsidiary NFID. I am excited to see the continuing success of sales for NFID and impressed with the growth thus far"- John Morgan

"We are excited about the potential for growth through the holiday season and beyond as we have already seen a strong acceptance and increase in customer orders. We continue to selectively collaborate with artists and influencers that bring authenticity and credibility to the brand." Commented Bill Bolander

About ZA Group

Zaag holdings is a brand development company focused on acquiring direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands that deliver compelling products in fashion, street, wellness, home, active, and outdoor lifestyle sectors. Our goal is to take these brands to the next level whether we own, license, or manage them.

www.NFID.com

www.czjlegs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements and risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price.

