Signature Bank, SolarEdge Technologies and FactSet Research Systems Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

Published: Dec. 3, 2021 at 6:52 PM CST

NEW YORK, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, December 20, 2021 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance:

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Signature Bank (NASD: SBNY), SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASD: SEDG) and FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) will move to the S&P 500, replacing S&P 500 constituents Leggett & Platt Inc. (NYSE: LEG), Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE: HBI) and The Western Union Co. (NYSE: WU), all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Macy's Inc. (NYSE: M), Vicor Corp. (NASD: VICR) and Power Integrations Inc. (NASD: POWI) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing S&P MidCap 400 constituents Tootsie Roll Industries Inc. (NYSE: TR), Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (NYSE: TDS), and Nektar Therapeutics (NASD: NKTR), all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Dec. 20, 2021

S&P 500

Addition

Signature Bank

SBNY

Financials


S&P 500

Addition

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG

Information Technology


S&P 500

Addition

FactSet Research Systems

FDS

Financials


S&P 500

Deletion

Leggett & Platt

LEG

Consumer Discretionary


S&P 500

Deletion

Hanesbrands

HBI

Consumer Discretionary


S&P 500

Deletion

The Western Union

WU

Information Technology

Dec. 20, 2021

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Leggett & Platt

LEG

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Hanesbrands

HBI

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

The Western Union

WU

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Macy's

M

Consumer Discretionary


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Vicor

VICR

Industrials


S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Power Integrations

POWI

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Signature Bank

SBNY

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

SolarEdge Technologies

SEDG

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

FactSet Research Systems

FDS

Financials


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Tootsie Roll Industries

TR

Consumer Staples


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Telephone & Data Systems

TDS

Communication Services


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR

Health Care



      









Dec. 20, 2021

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Tootsie Roll Industries

TR

Consumer Staples


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Telephone & Data Systems

TDS

Communication Services


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Nektar Therapeutics

NKTR

Health Care


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Macy's

M

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Vicor

VICR

Industrials


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Power Integrations

POWI

Information Technology

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

