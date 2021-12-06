InventHelp Inventor Develops Ice Bag Sling (WDH-2544)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I live alone and find it difficult to secure an ice pack in place," said an inventor from Sterling, Va. "This inspired me to develop a means to secure the pack without any assistance."

He developed the ADJUST AWRAP to concentrate soothing cooling to areas of the body requiring only one hand. This practical and convenient invention allows users to continue their normal, daily routine. Additionally, it may ensure therapeutic benefits such as relief from pain, stiffness and swelling.

The original design was submitted to the Washington, DC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-WDH-2544, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

