Neurolens Wins Inaugural KOVI Award

COPPELL, Texas, Dec. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming on the heels of being voted as one of the industry's Ultimate Partners by Vision Monday and 20/20 Magazine, and winning the EyeVote Reader's Choice Award for best new device launched in 2021, Neurolens has been announced as the winner of the inaugural KMK Optometry Vision Innovation (KOVI) Award.

"Neurolens has an ambitious mission shared by every member of our growing team: to transform eyecare one positive patient outcome at a time," says Pierre Bertrand, Chief Executive Officer of Neurolens. "At least two out of three patients experience symptoms due to binocular vision issues, and this number is growing rapidly. Neurolenses provide proven relief for these patients, and we are excited and honored to be recognized time and time again as one of the companies helping to shape the future of optometry."

With their platform utilized by over 98% of optometry students nationwide, KMK Optometry is one of the preeminent voices shaping the future of the eyecare industry. Dr. Cheatham and the KMK Optometry team designed the KOVI Awards in order to recognize companies who are shaping the future of the optometry profession by innovating patient care. Each winner is based on a number of selection criteria and have been tested and utilized in practice settings by KMK Optometry's team members.

"As a profession, we are going through something truly unprecedented," says Kyle Cheatham, Founder and CEO of KMK Optometry. "The rapid shift to a digital life has led to an influx of patients with symptoms that we are uniquely equipped to address. Optometry must be on the forefront of addressing visual comfort as well as visual clarity, and Neurolens is absolutely on the leading edge when it comes to this inevitable industry shift."

About Neurolens

Inspired by a breakthrough discovery linking optometry and neurology, Neurolens is unlocking a new dimension of vision care. With patented Contoured Prism technology, Neurolenses are the first and only prescription lenses that go beyond visual acuity to provide visual comfort for the nearly 65% of US adults who complain of headaches, neck/shoulder pain and eyestrain when using digital devices, reading or doing detail work. The Neurolens Contoured Prism design helps the eyes work together comfortably, bringing the eyes into alignment to relieve painful symptoms. Technology from Neurolens is only available to Independent Eye Care Providers.

