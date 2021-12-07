CLPS Incorporation to Present at China Roadshow Virtual Technology Investor Conference

HONG KONG, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — CLPS Incorporation (Nasdaq: CLPS) ("CLPS" or "the Company") today announced that its management will present at China Roadshow Virtual Technology Investor Conference on December 15, 2021, at 2:30 p.m., Beijing Time.

The Company's presentation will be broadcast live across leading online brokerages and trading platforms in China, including FutuBull, Tencent Stock Selection, Tiger Brokers, and Snowball Finance, among other online platforms. To participate, or to schedule a meeting, please visit https://webcast.roadshowchina.cn/cmeet/S213K01TZkY2ZngrYkZzclRCdXZYdz09.

The presentation material will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.clpsglobal.com/ in the "Presentation & Events" of the "News & Events" section.

The Chinese-language virtual conference is sponsored by Shenzhen Roadshow Network Technology Co., Ltd.

About CLPS Incorporation

Headquartered in Hong Kong, CLPS Incorporation (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CLPS) is a global leading information technology ("IT") consulting and solutions service provider focusing on the banking, insurance, and financial service sectors. The Company serves as an IT solutions provider to a growing network of clients in the global financial service industry, including large financial institutions in the US, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia and Hong Kong SAR, and their PRC-based IT centers. The Company maintains 19 delivery and/or research & development centers to serve different customers in various geographic locations. Mainland China centers are located in Shanghai, Beijing, Dalian, Tianjin, Baoding, Xi'an, Chengdu, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hangzhou, and Hainan. The remaining eight global centers are located in Hong Kong SAR, USA, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, India, and the Philippines. For further information regarding the Company, please visit: https://ir.clpsglobal.com/, or follow CLPS on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to the Company's beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond the Company's control, may cause the actual results and performance of the Company to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. All such statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties related to the Company's expectations of the Company's future growth, performance and results of operations, the Company's ability to capitalize on various commercial, M&A, technology and other related opportunities and initiatives, as well as the risks and uncertainties described in the Company's most recently filed SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact:

CLPS Incorporation

Rhon Galicha

Investor Relations Office

Phone: +86-182-2192-5378

Email: ir@clpsglobal.com

