Here Ye, Here Ye! 2021 Cheez-It® Bowl Crowns Its First-Ever Mascot With A Royal Decree

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- No matter if you're cheering for Clemson University or Iowa State University during the 2021 Cheez-It® Bowl on December 29, there's a new mascot entering the playing field. Presenting his royal cheezness, Prince Cheddward. Regal, orange-blooded and wheel-headed, Prince Cheddward is joining a line-up of iconic college football characters as the Cheez-It Bowl's first-ever mascot and heir to the Cheez-A-Lot throne.

Prince Cheddward is here to celebrate the cheesy, crunchy satisfaction of a century-long, 100% real cheese dynasty and encourage the competing teams to play like kings on December 29

From his Cheez-It crowned, cheese-wheel head, to his royal Cheez-It sceptre, Prince Cheddward embodies the excitement Cheez-It brings to bowl game season with the perfect mix of Cheez-It brand elements in lovable mascot form. With the help of Prince Cheddward, Cheez-It will cap off a year of 100th birthday celebrations by encouraging the competing teams to play like kings. Whether fans are cheering at Camping World Stadium or from home while enjoying Cheez-It crackers, the essential game day snack, Prince Cheddward will deliver unpredictable, entertaining moments ahead of and throughout this year's Cheez-It Bowl.

"We kicked off our 100th year with a Cheez-Itennial cake and knew we had to keep the party going until the very end," said Erin Storm, brand senior director for Cheez-It. "Over the past three years, the Cheez-It Bowl has seen unbeatable action, towering Cheez-It Box seats and end zones packed with animatronic cheese wheel fans, but this year calls for the royal treatment. Prince Cheddward takes team spirit to the next level, and we can't wait for him to help bring fans into the fun of the cheesiest bowl game of the season."

Tune in for the 2021 Cheez-It Bowl December 29 at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN to see Prince Cheddward's royally cheesy stadium debut and help him cheer on the competing teams. Loved last year's Cheez-It Wheel Fans ? We did, too, so we're bringing them back – this time next to real live fans, too.

Whether it be the Cheez-It Bowl or any bowl season game, Cheez-It offers a cheesy, crunchy satisfaction that is guaranteed to be a crowd pleaser and an essential part of any game day celebration. For more information, follow @CheezIt on Instagram and Twitter and check out Facebook.com/CheezIt .

