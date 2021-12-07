The institutions' latest advances in hematology/oncology will be showcased through 31 scheduled presentations, including 15 oral presentations

Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and RWJBarnabas Health Demonstrate Innovation in Oncology Through Extensive Hematology/Oncology Data to Be Presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting and Exposition The institutions' latest advances in hematology/oncology will be showcased through 31 scheduled presentations, including 15 oral presentations

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Physician-scientists from Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, will present expansive new hematology/oncology data from their clinical research program at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, being held in Atlanta, Georgia (and virtually) from December 11-14, 2021. A total of 31 abstracts have been accepted, with data focusing on the latest surgical and treatment advancements in blood cancers, including pediatric hematology, leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma. Rutgers Cancer Institute, in partnership with RWJBarnabas Health, is New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

"Our dynamic teams of nationally renowned cancer specialists and researchers have a deep and ongoing commitment to innovative research in blood cancers, which we proudly look forward to demonstrating through our vast lineup of data at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition," said Andrew M. Evens, DO, MSc, FACP, Associate Director for Clinical Services, Rutgers Cancer Institute; System Director of Medical Oncology and Oncology Lead for Combined Medical Group, RWJBarnabas Health, who is also an attending physician at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. "RWJBarnabas Health, together with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, is dedicated to advancing cancer treatments, patient care and ultimately, transforming patient outcomes, with the goal of one day eradicating the disease," adds Dr. Evens, who is also Associate Vice Chancellor, Clinical Innovation and Data Analytics, at Rutgers Biomedical and Health Sciences.

Highlights of the accepted abstracts include the following:

Current NCCN guidelines recommend 1 of 3 first-line regimens for stage III or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma (cHL). Data from CONNECT, the first real-world observational survey of physicians, patients and caregivers in cHL was designed to understand the decision-making process when selecting a first-line cHL treatment regimen for stage III or IV cHL, and gain insights into physicians' preferred regimens and factors that influence their treatment choices.

Data from a large multicenter real-world evidence analysis of autoimmune (AI) diseases and lymphoma examining the impact of AI diseases on patient outcome across varying lymphoma subtypes, including the role of immunosuppressive medications.

Data from a large retrospective real-world evidence study of newly-diagnosed Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL) patients. Treatment of older patients with PCNSL is challenging due to the prevalence of comorbidities, frailty and complexities with effective delivery of chemotherapy. This study analyzed post-induction treatment patterns and outcomes across 20 U.S. academic centers.

Research that revealed Sirt1 as a novel therapeutic target in T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-ALL). T-ALL is an aggressive hematological malignancy that affects both children and adults, and 20%-50% of patients show primary resistance or relapse after treatment, and ultimately die from their disease.

The full list of presentations at this year's ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition follows:

About Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey

As New Jersey's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, Rutgers Cancer Institute, together with RWJBarnabas Health, offers the most advanced cancer treatment options, including bone marrow transplantation, proton therapy, CAR T-cell therapy and complex surgical procedures. Along with clinical trials and novel therapeutics such as precision medicine and immunotherapy – many of which are not widely available – patients have access to these cutting-edge therapies at Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey in New Brunswick, Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey at University Hospital in Newark, as well as through RWJBarnabas Health facilities. To make a tax-deductible gift to support the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, call 848-932-8013 or visit www.cinj.org/giving.

