AccessLex Institute Board Announcement

WEST CHESTER, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessLex Institute is pleased to announce that Danielle M. Conway, Dean and Donald J. Farage Professor of Law at Penn State Dickinson Law, and David A. Brennan, Immediate Past Dean and Frost, Brown and Todd Professor of Law at the University of Kentucky's J. David Rosenberg College of Law, have been re-elected to the Company's Board of Directors. Each will serve a three-year term as a Class A Director, beginning April 1, 2022. Class A Directors, who represent a majority of the Board, are elected directly by AccessLex Member law schools during a process that concludes at the Company's annual meeting, which occurred this year on October 27th.

Ms. Conway joined the AccessLex Board in 2020. She is a leading expert in procurement law, entrepreneurship, and intellectual property law, and she is the author or editor of six books and casebooks as well as numerous book chapters, articles, and essays. Her scholarly agenda and speeches have focused on, among other areas, advocating for public education and for actualizing the rights of marginalized groups, including Indigenous Peoples, minorities, and members of rural communities. Dean Conway is one of five Black women law deans to have recently curated the AALS Law Deans Anti-Racist Clearinghouse Project. She also serves as one of three co-chairs of the newly formed Select Penn State Presidential Commission on Racism, Bias and Community Safety.

Mr. Brennen joined the Board in 2014. He went to the University of Kentucky Law School in 2009 from the University of Georgia School of Law where he was a professor since 2006 and from the Association of American Law Schools (AALS) where he served a two-year term as deputy director. Along with more than twenty-five years of experience in the classroom, he is regarded as an innovator in the field of nonprofit law. He is a co-founder and co-editor of Nonprofit Law Prof Blog, founding editor of Nonprofit and Philanthropy Law Abstracts, co-founder of the AALS Section on Nonprofit and Philanthropy Law and a co-author of one of the first law school casebooks on taxation of nonprofit organizations.

"Danielle and David have been valued, contributing members of the AccessLex team for several years now," said Christopher P. Chapman, AccessLex President and Chief Executive Officer. "This vote of confidence by their law school peers reflects the leadership position they hold in the legal education community. We are honored to have them to help guide our organization into the future."

