CASE Donates Compact Track Loader to Zac Brown's Camp Southern Ground to Support Veteran and Youth Programs

RACINE, Wis., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASE Construction Equipment donated a TV450B compact track loader (CTL) and numerous attachments to Camp Southern Ground, a multi-missioned non-profit organization in Fayetteville, Georgia founded by GRAMMY Award-winning artist Zac Brown of Zac Brown Band. For the majority of the year, Camp Southern Ground is committed to supporting veteran mental health and wellbeing with two programs that help veterans find community, direction, purpose and healing during—and even long after—their transition back to civilian life. During summer months, Camp Southern Ground is a residential summer camp serving kids from varied backgrounds and abilities. Camp Southern Ground's inclusive model brings together typically developing children, children with neurodevelopmental differences, children from underserved areas, and children from military and veteran families with programs that challenge, educate, and inspire.

Representatives from CASE have previously participated in meetings with veterans at the camp on networking skills and careers in construction. Scott Wine, CEO, CNH Industrial, and Terry Dolan, CASE Construction Equipment Vice President for North America, delivered the CTL to Zac Brown at the camp on Thursday, December 2, 2021. The loader will be used in development and maintenance projects to expand facilities and capabilities at the camp.

"Really good things happen at this camp — healing, growth and education — giving veterans the skills to transition to the next stage of their careers, and giving kids the confidence and social skills to excel in their personal relationships," says Dolan. "At CASE, we talk a lot about building communities — and the strongest communities are built on the kind of strength and character that Camp Southern Ground provides. We're honored to be partners in this mission together."

"The good we do here is built on the foundation of the work we do with our veterans and our campers, as well as the support of great partners like the team at CASE," says Mike Dobbs, CEO, Camp Southern Ground. "This donation allows us to perform countless site development and maintenance projects that we'd otherwise have to contract out — saving us considerable time and resources. We can't thank CASE enough for this great new resource."

Those interested in learning more about Camp Southern Ground can visit CampSouthernGround.org. To learn more about CASE and its work in the community, visit CaseCE.com/BuildingCommunities.

CASE Construction Equipment is a global full-line manufacturer of construction equipment that combines generations of manufacturing expertise with practical innovation. CASE is dedicated to improving productivity, simplifying operation and maintenance while achieving lower total cost of ownership for fleets around the world. The CASE dealer network sells and supports this world-class equipment, by offering customized aftermarket support packages, hundreds of attachments, genuine parts and fluids as well as industry-leading warranties and flexible financing. More than a manufacturer, CASE is committed to giving back by dedicating time, resources and equipment to building communities. This includes supporting disaster response, infrastructure investment, and non-profit organizations that provide housing and resources for those in need.

CASE Construction Equipment is a brand of CNH Industrial N.V., a World leader in Capital Goods listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CNHI) and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario of the Borsa Italiana (MI: CNHI). More information about CNH Industrial can be found online at http://www.cnhindustrial.com/ .

