Cooleaf Expands Employee Rewards Catalog to Include Merchandise, Curated Gift Boxes, Company Swag, and More

ATLANTA, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooleaf , the leading employee engagement platform, has expanded its Employee Rewards Catalog offering so teams have the perfect reward for years of service, recognitions, holidays, and more. Employee rewards are a great way to develop a culture of appreciation which can boost motivation. High-performing teams receive nearly 6x more recognition than less effective teams. And Cooleaf's newly expanded options will help remote and in-office organizations curate a more personalized, engaging experience.

"Employee incentives can be extremely powerful, but it's important to have the right ones in place that resonate and create a fulfilling experience for your team," said Prem. "This wide scope of offerings makes tiers of rewarding, like different years of service, easier for managers and more personal for team members on the receiving end."

Employees can redeem from the expanded Rewards Catalog through the Cooleaf platform. Digital offerings will be sent straight to their inbox and physical products will be mailed directly to the team members' address via Cooleaf's reward partners. Cooleaf's Employee Rewards Catalog now includes:

Digital Gift Cards from popular vendors like Amazon and Target

Charity Offerings

Electronics and high-end merchandise

Curated gift boxes developed with Cooleaf partners Swag Up and Telescope

Branded company swag (printed on-demand)

Travel experiences, from a tour of Wrigley Field or dinner with your own private chef.

Cooleaf's expanded Reward Catalog is now available to all new and existing customers. To ensure your program's success, Cooleaf's team of engagement experts provide onboarding guidance, ongoing engagement programming, quarterly check-ins, and more.

Cooleaf is the leading solution for companies looking to drive extraordinary experiences for their employees, customers, and prospects. Through Cooleaf's platform, forward-thinking brands are empowered to listen to sentiment and signals through pulse surveys and SaaS platform integrations, take action to engage stakeholders through recognition, incentives, and virtual experiences and glean data insights through a powerful suite of analytics tools. Visit www.cooleaf.com to learn more.

