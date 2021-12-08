Equip Exposition announces new tradeshow hours and programming for 2022

The industry's family reunion will offer enhanced experiences for all attendees at the Louisville show.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, has announced expanded tradeshow hours and new attendee experiences for its Oct. 18-21, 2022, tradeshow.

New for 2022, Equip Exposition (formerly known as GIE+EXPO) will kick off Tuesday evening, with a welcome reception for all attendees at Louisville Slugger Field. The Expo will open earlier Wednesday – at 9 a.m. for dealers and 12 noon for contractors – as well as feature a TurfMutt Foundation 5K at the Louisville Downtown riverfront and across the Ohio River pedestrian bridge, and close Friday with a networking breakfast and keynote.

"We're excited to provide new and enhanced experiences for attendees and exhibitors in 2022," said Kris Kiser, President of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns and manages Equip Exposition. "This show is the industry's family reunion, and events like our Welcome Reception, Mulligan's 5K, and new networking breakfast Friday all bring attendees together to connect."

More new programming at the 2022 event will include:

The Equip Exposition experience kicks off Tuesday, Oct. 18 , with the show's first-ever Welcome Reception, hosted at Louisville Slugger Field in downtown Louisville . All attendees are welcome for food and fireworks from 6:30-9 p.m.

The tradeshow will open earlier for attendees Wednesday, starting for dealers at 9 a.m. and landscape contractors at 12 noon.

The show's premium concert event featuring country star Trace Adkins moves to Thursday evening at Fourth Street Live!

Equip Expo keynote speaker golf and television personality David Feherty shifts to 11 a.m. at the Kentucky Exposition Center

All show attendees are welcome to connect with colleagues at the KEC Friday morning for a networking breakfast and closing keynote address from National Geographic's Photo Ark creator Joel Sartore .

The tradeshow (formerly known as GIE+EXPO) recently wrapped its 2021 event with significant increases in attendance from the 2019 show, bringing together nearly 24,000 total attendees. With the conclusion of the 2021 event, OPEI announced full ownership of the tradeshow and the rebrand to Equip Exposition.

Look for updated landscape contractor education, as well as irrigation and tree care classes at the Kentucky Exposition Center at the 2022 show. Hardscape North America will again co-locate with Equip Exposition in 2022.

"As we take on full ownership and management of the show, we brought over many of the longtime staff to continue the successful management of the industry's largest event," Kiser said. "We also are integrating the show's operations into the association's structure to provide more value for members and the industry."

Tradeshow staff include:

Kris Kiser – President and CEO

Chuck Bowen – Vice President of Communications, Member Relations, and Education Programming

Evan Cox – Director of Digital Outreach and Social Media

Brian Corbett – Director of Sales, Indoors

Richard Corbett – Director of Sales, Outdoors

Andy Embry – Office Manager

Hannah Finchum – Manager, Contracts and Show Operations

Laura Gipe – Manager, Hotels and Transportation

Karen Williams – Senior Vice President, Partnerships and Development

Troy Winebrenner – Show Manager

For information on exhibit space sales and sponsorships, contact the Equip Exposition office at info@equipexposition.com or call 502-536-7050. Learn more about the show at www.equipexposition.com.

About Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition, the international landscape, outdoor living, and equipment exposition, is held annually in Louisville, KY, and in 2019 was ranked the sixth largest tradeshow in the United States. The show publishes equip magazine and is owned and managed by the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute, an international trade association representing manufacturers of outdoor power equipment, parts, small engines, battery power systems, portable generators, utility and personal transport vehicles, and golf cars, and their suppliers. For more information visit www.equipexposition.com.

National Geographic Photo Ark creator Joel Sartore will deliver a closing keynote address during a networking breakfast at Equip Exposition.

