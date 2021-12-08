Essence Group to Showcase Umbrella™, World's First 5G-Enabled mPERS Solution, at CES 2022 Advanced Mobile PERS Device Provides Enhanced Safety and Security for Multiple Remote and Outdoor Settings

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Essence Group, a leading technology group developing IoT based security, safety and healthcare solutions for homes, families and businesses, today announced it will showcase the world's first 5G-enabled mobile personal emergency response system (mPERS) at CES 2022 in January.

Umbrella™ mPERS is an ultra-small and discreet device that integrates with Essence's multi-service cloud. Comprising built-in fall detection, real-time activity monitoring and two-way voice capabilities, it is suited for a range of personal security and care settings, including senior care and lone worker scenarios.

"The Umbrella mPERS solution exemplifies our commitment to providing our partners with breakthrough technology. It highlights the potential for a new wave of interconnected security and personal safety devices leveraging the latest cellular IoT infrastructure," said Dr. Haim Amir, CEO and Founder of Essence Group. "It allows security and care providers to offer greater peace of mind to their customers with advanced and more reliable services and a range of capabilities, including life-saving functions such as panic detection, which triggers specific actions to immediately notify guardians or caregivers in case of emergency."

Umbrella is robust and water resistant – with both geolocation and indoor location capabilities – allowing it to be used in a variety of indoor and outdoor settings. Connectivity to 5G CAT-M networks enhances reliability and accuracy, while the device's small form factor and lightweight design means it can be discreetly attached to a lanyard or belt clip.

"Our partners are constantly looking for new and innovative ways to improve the security and personal safety of their customers, whoever and wherever they may be," said Yaniv Amir, President of Essence USA. "The addition of mobile PERS technology using the most advanced 5G cellular networks will further enable us to maintain our commitment to protect users from current and emerging threats."

Leveraging CAT-M technology enables a more compact and significantly lighter solution. Umbrella uses rechargeable battery technology with Qi wireless charging that improves convenience and usability. Connectivity to 5G IoT networks facilitates hands-free voice calls to multiple numbers at considerably lower data rates than traditional GSM-based mobile PERS units.

Essence Group will showcase Umbrella mPERS alongside a range of connected security and care solutions – including the MyShield 5G intruder prevention system and VitalOn remote patient monitoring platform, both CES 2022 Innovation Awards Honorees – at its booth, #52753 at CES, from January 5-8, 2022. For more information or to schedule a meeting, please contact info@essence-grp.com.

About Essence Group

Essence Group is a global technology leader with a mission to develop and deploy innovative, cloud-based, end-to-end security and healthcare solutions, underpinned by supporting services, that provide peace of mind to users. For over a quarter of a century, Essence has challenged convention by making care and safety both accessible and affordable. With over 75 million connected devices deployed worldwide, Essence helps people to live safer and more independent lives.

