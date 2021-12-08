Med Tech Solutions Expands Operations Across the U.S. and Achieves Record Revenue Growth in 2021

VALENCIA, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Med Tech Solutions (MTS), provider of practice-centered IT solutions for healthcare organizations, today announced significant growth in revenue, workforce, geographic expansion, and executive leadership in 2021. MTS expanded operations last year, opening new service hubs in the Northeast and Southeast regions of the U.S., growing its team of healthcare IT professionals by 22% and adding new executive leadership to support future business expansion. Recent executive additions include Tim West, chief revenue officer, Joe Croft, chief financial officer, and Stephanie Woolson, chief product officer.

The company achieved a number of milestones in 2021, including being named to the Inc. 5000 for the seventh year in a row. MTS also ranked number 65 – the highest ranking for an IT services firm for healthcare organizations – on Channel Futures' prestigious 2021 MSP 501 list, which recognizes the highest-performing and most innovative IT providers in the industry today. The company moved up two slots in 2021, its second consecutive year on the MSP 501. A key element of the company's success is its distinct focus on comprehensive security across all facets of healthcare organizations' IT platforms, both on premise and in the cloud.

"Healthcare organizations continue to face a proliferation of ransomware and other cyberattacks that are devastating from an operational and financial perspective, as well as their impact on providers' ability to deliver patient care," said Mona Abutaleb, CEO, MTS. "Our rapid growth is directly related to our commitment to supporting our clients' efforts to overcome operational challenges with our practice-centered IT solutions and a proven, holistic approach to security. In turn, this enables healthcare organizations to focus on what matters most – taking care of their patients."

MTS made significant strides in expanding its services and capabilities in 2021, including:

alliance with Avertium and LIFARS. The three-way partnership creates the first combined suite for healthcare organizations that offers always-on, comprehensive IT security, including secure managed cloud services, a 24/7 managed security operations center (SOC) and incident response. Announcing an industry-first strategicwith Avertium and LIFARS. The three-way partnership creates the first combined suite for healthcare organizations that offers always-on, comprehensive IT security, including secure managed cloud services, a 24/7 managed security operations center (SOC) and incident response.

HITRUST CSF recertification for its private cloud datacenters. This recertification demonstrates MTS's ongoing commitment to the industry's most stringent security protocols and standards, both meeting and exceeding HIPAA compliance. Med Tech Solutions is in an elite group of organizations worldwide that continues to meet the requirements for this certification. Achievingfor its private cloud datacenters. This recertification demonstrates MTS's ongoing commitment to the industry's most stringent security protocols and standards, both meeting and exceeding HIPAA compliance. Med Tech Solutions is in an elite group of organizations worldwide that continues to meet the requirements for this certification.

Practice Data Analytics visual business intelligence (BI) tools. Practice Data Analytics delivers more than 40 standard BI reports from electronic health record (EHR) data that can be viewed in easily customized dashboards. Clinical, business, and IT practice leaders get intuitive, immediate insights into key performance indicators to guide decision-making and immediately address issues. This enhances the ability for healthcare practices of all kinds to take advantage of the MTS Practice-Centered Care™ approach to IT. Launching MTSvisual business intelligence (BI) tools. Practice Data Analytics delivers more than 40 standard BI reports from electronic health record (EHR) data that can be viewed in easily customized dashboards. Clinical, business, and IT practice leaders get intuitive, immediate insights into key performance indicators to guide decision-making and immediately address issues. This enhances the ability for healthcare practices of all kinds to take advantage of the MTS Practice-Centered Care™ approach to IT.

