OAAA Bolsters Executive Leadership; Names Digital Ad Industry Vet Laura Colona As EVP, Commercial Marketing Officer And OOH Leader Rick Robinson As Chief Creative Officer In Residence

WASHINGTON, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA), announced today that digital ad industry veteran Laura Colona has been appointed as Executive Vice President, Commercial Marketing Officer, reporting directly to OAAA President and CEO Anna Bager. In addition, Rick Robinson, one of the OOH landscape's leading executives, is being named Chief Creative Officer-in-Residence.

Laura Colona, EVP Commercial Marketing Officer, OAAA

Laura Colona, EVP Commercial Marketing Officer:

Colona brings her wealth of digital ad industry experience to a newly created role at OAAA where she will focus on providing executive leadership and management of OAAA's marketing organization, as well as governing and enabling a full scale marketing program designed to demonstrate the unparalleled value of OOH advertising in today's multi-channel, data-driven world. She will preside over various OAAA member bodies including the CMO Council, CRO Council, Creative Council, Innovations Committee, and others.

"Laura's expertise liaising with brands and other buy-side partners will accelerate alignment for their OOH requirements through strategic initiatives that unlock the power of this medium as a transformative intersection that drives consumer engagement," said Anna Bager, President and CEO, OAAA.

Colona joins the OAAA from MediaMath, where she served as Vice President and Head of Global Marketing. In this role Colona was responsible for all aspects of the marketing organization and amplifying MediaMath's industry-wide effort to create a 100 percent accountable, addressable and aligned supply chain through its SOURCE ecosystem. Prior to MediaMath, Colona was the Corporate Marketing Communications Director at Comcast-owned video ad serving platform FreeWheel, where she led the effort to expand awareness of FreeWheel's technology solutions for TV programmers, cable providers, and digital pure-play companies. During this time, Colona also oversaw industry initiatives for the FreeWheel Council for Premium Video, driving its leadership positions, research, and advocacy efforts. Colona's resume also includes valuable trade organization experience, from 2004 through 2007, serving as Director of Marketing Communications at the Direct Marketing Association (DMA), acquired by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) in 2018, and where she currently serves on the Board of Governors for the International Echo Awards.

"OOH is a powerful medium that continues to evolve and it's an exciting time to be joining the OAAA with consumers increasingly returning to out of home living post-pandemic," said Colona. "I'm excited to partner with Anna and the OOH marketplace on initiatives that will accelerate explosive growth for OOH as it continues to evolve through technical, media, and societal change."

Rick Robinson, Chief Creative Officer-in-Residence:

As a longtime advocate for OOH and an OAAA L. Ray Vahue Award recipient, Robinson will be joining OAAA to raise the profile of the organization and its membership on several creative fronts with buyers, brands, and agencies. In this new role, he will be serving as the director of the trade group's annual showcase of the best-of-the-best in OOH advertising – the OBIE Awards – which is celebrating its 80th anniversary, to ensure its value as the industry's leading honor for decades to come.

Robinson joins OAAA with a 34-year-history as a top OOH executive, public speaker, and author. Robinson started in the OOH media business as a local salesperson and has developed, marketed, planned or bought virtually all forms of traditional and non-traditional OOH media over his career. Most recently, was Partner/Chief Strategy Officer for Billups, the largest independent OOH media agency in the country, with clients such as Molson Coors, Nike, AMC, RE/MAX, Brand Jordan and over 350 other agencies and brands.

"Rick is one of the OOH industry's most zealous champions and has both the creative and technology expertise to be a dynamic force as we emerge from the pandemic," said Bager. "His depth of OOH knowledge will play a key role in driving increased value for our diverse membership base."

His industry achievements include helping launch the now renowned Tall Walls on The Sunset Strip, serving as a two-time OBIE Judge, Founding Chairman of the OAAA Creative Committee, authoring the OAAA-published book "The People's Space", Co-Chair for the 2013 OAAA National Convention in Los Angeles and the recipient of one of the industry's highest honors, the OAAA 2017 L. Ray Vahue Marketing Award of Merit.

"This is truly a watershed moment for our medium, as we continue to break boundaries to ensure that OOH delivers reach and resonance as we emerge from restrictions – with a careful eye on potential pivots yet to come," said Robinson. "I am thrilled to be joining Anna and the entire OAAA team to work with members and advocate for out of home on an industry-wide level."

About the OAAA

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association for the entire out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA represents more than 800 members, including leading media companies, advertisers, agencies, ad-tech providers, and suppliers which comprise over 90 percent of the industry. OOH media includes billboards, street furniture, transit, place-based media, and digital formats (DOOH) across every sector of the channel. OAAA is the unifying voice for the industry, the authoritative thought leader, and the passionate advocate for advancing OOH advertising in the United States. The legislative unit of OAAA advocates for the responsible growth of OOH with federal, state, and local government. OAAA-member media companies generously donate over $500 million in public service advertising annually. Founded in 1891, OAAA is headquartered in Washington, DC with offices in New York City. For more information, please visit oaaa.org.

Rick Robinson, Chief Creative Officer in Residence, OAAA

OAAA logo (PRNewsfoto/Out of Home Advertising Association)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Out of Home Advertising Association