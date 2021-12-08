OSL Exchange Expands Access to Institutional Investors in USA and Canada

Zero trading fees offered to clients until the end of 2021 to mark OSL's North America growth

Access available through REST API, FIX 4.4 Protocol, GUI Modular and Talos' market leading OMS

Exchange aggregates global liquidity from OSL's leading institutional clients

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OSL, a leader in digital asset brokerage, exchange, custody and software-as-a-service (SaaS) offerings and member of BC Technology Group (stock code 863 HK), announced today that it has expanded access to its secure, compliant, and liquid cryptocurrency exchange to professional customers in the United States and Canada, with zero trading fees offered to clients until the end of the year to celebrate OSL's expansion into North America.

(PRNewsfoto/OSL)

OSL's Exchange offers secure and frictionless trading, allowing professional traders access via REST API, FIX 4.4 protocol, GUI based click trading and via market-leading order management systems (OMS), including Talos'. The Exchange has an aggregated order book from a global pool of professional counterparties across markets and delivers unrivaled access to deep pools of liquidity for a variety of tokens, such as: BTC, ETH, USDT, LTC and BCH. OSL will also add additional tokens to the platform in the coming weeks (following regulatory review and subject to terms and conditions), with new tokens providing investors with expanded access to altcoins and DeFi platforms.

OSL's Exchange platform global volumes have grown 300% in the last six months of trading and the OSL platform ranked in the top 25 global spot exchanges on multiple days last month, with daily exchange platform volumes as high as USD220 million during the October to November period. This growth has been driven by OSL Exchange's expansion into Latin America, where live volumes have doubled month on month, with a strong pipeline of institutional clients onboarding each week.

"Institutional demand for digital assets has never been higher, and we're thrilled to bring our leading, highly compliant OSL Exchange to professional investors in North America," said OSL Head of Americas Fernando Martinez. "With a strong track record of growth already established in Asia and Latin America, we're very encouraged by the potential for continued rapid expansion in the USA and Canada."

The OSL Exchange was built with institutional-grade standards of compliance and security, including industry leading AML and KYC processes. In addition to enabling one-click trading through a user-friendly interface, OSL Exchange also supports both FIX and REST API connectivity, allowing managers to integrate and customize their systems to cover the full functionality of the exchange from order entry to market data and fund transfer and administration.

In June, OSL announced a joint venture with Standard Chartered Bank's SC Ventures to launch a digital asset brokerage and exchange in the UK and Europe under the Zodia Markets brand. The JV is focused on an institutional customer base including sovereign wealth funds, family offices, hedge funds and corporates and is currently undergoing a regulatory registration process with the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and the Central Bank of Ireland. Former BC Group CIO Usman Ahmad began his tenure as CEO of the venture in August.

On 1 December, OSL announced that it had appointed Jeffrey Howard, a 25-year prime brokerage and listed derivatives veteran, as Head of North America Business Development and Institutional Sales. In conjunction with the hire, OSL acquired a Money Services Business (MSB) registration from the United States Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN).

About OSL and BC Technology Group

Backed by Asia's leading public fintech and digital asset company, BC Technology Group (stock code: HK 863), OSL is the region's most comprehensive licensed digital asset platform.

OSL is the world's first and only insured and SFC-licensed digital asset platform, providing prime brokerage, custody, exchange and SaaS services for institutional clients and professional investors.

OSL Americas offers a market-leading prime brokerage, including electronic and OTC execution and coin borrowing and lending, and access to deep pools of digital asset liquidity. It also provides industry leading digital asset SaaS to institutional clients across the region.

OSL Americas' over-the-counter (OTC) and electronic RFQ/API offer access to unparalleled market liquidity with complete privacy, capital efficiency and guaranteed price quotes. Each trade is conducted and executed directly with the customer and with no on-exchange price slippage or order book discovery. This ensures instant, seamless, secure transactions with near instant settlement.

BC Group and the OSL platform are enabling institutional adoption of the digital asset class, setting the global standard for performance, security and compliance.

For more information: bc.group and osl.com.

1 Based on publicly available information, including https://ftx.com/volume-monitor

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OSL