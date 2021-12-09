CNCF now has over 730 member organizations and more than 100 open source cloud native projects to drive innovation across industries and geographies

18 New Members Join Cloud Native Computing Foundation at KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2021 Virtual CNCF now has over 730 member organizations and more than 100 open source cloud native projects to drive innovation across industries and geographies

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China Virtual -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 18 new Silver members, non-profit organizations, and end user supporters. New members will join ranks with leading technology innovators and end users to contribute to the creation, diffusion, and adoption of cloud native technologies.

As the APAC cloud native community comes together following a year hiatus, adoption of cloud native technology has been increasing rapidly in China over the last several years. According to our latest Cloud Native Survey China 2020 , 68% of organizations in the country use containers in production, which is a 39% increase over 2019 and a 240% increase from two years ago. This trend is likely to accelerate as Chinese organizations have been progressively deploying containers in test environments.

"The contributions coming out of Chinese organizations today continue to impress as well as add immense value to the global cloud native community. CNCF now has almost 70 member organizations headquartered in China and now hosts 25 projects that were born in China including Dragonfly, KubeEdge, Longhorn, and TiKV," said Priyanka Sharma, general manager of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation. "We are excited to reconvene virtually with our Chinese community and are thrilled to be announcing 21 new members to join our diverse and innovative #TeamCloudNative."

These new members will join CNCF for the upcoming KubeCon + CloudNativeCon events, including this week's KubeCon + CloudNativeCon + Open Source Summit China 2021 – Virtual from December 9-10, 2021, and KubeCon + CloudNativeCon Europe 2022 in Valencia, Spain from May 17-20, 2021.

About the newest Silver Members:

Bunnyshell is an Environments as a Service platform to quickly create on-demand or automatic environments for development, staging, and production on Kubernetes clusters

Cryptosense is the world's leading platform for cryptography lifecycle management: by integrating in CI/CD, it finds compliance violations and vulnerabilities in your encryption and key-management, lets your Devs self-serve the fixes, and auto populates an inventory so you're always ready for tomorrow.

eSynergy Solutions is a technology consultancy, delivering business value from cloud computing. Our services revolve around three areas; cloud adoption, cloud native software development and data & analytics.

Linklogis aims to redefine and transform supply chain finance through technology and innovation.

MyFitnessPal is a smartphone app and website that tracks diet and exercise.

Nuvitek enables Federal agencies to rapidly optimize, transform, and innovate modernization efforts through human-centered business process design and Cloud Native Low Code Engineering.

plusserver is a leading German Multi-Cloud Data Service Provider that offers a comprehensive range of managed cloud services, including hyperscaler clouds and its own safe and sovereign Cloud IP (pluscloud), to grant its customers a smooth and solid digital transformation.

Services4-IT supports its' customers to design and build on-premises or managed Kubernetes clusters and offers services in application operation, infrastructure management, testing and development

Stackgenie future-proofs businesses, giving organizations the freedom and capabilities to grow exponentially by implementing innovative cloud technologies.

Velocity increases R&D velocity by allowing developers to create on-demand, fully isolated production-like environments in the same easy way they are creating new Git branches.

Xenit is a growth company providing services within cloud and digital transformation – always with business value and the end users' freedom in focus.

About the newest Nonprofit Member:

SouJava, the Java User's Society, is a Brazilian Java User Group created to promote Java technologies and Open Source initiatives around the globe, mainly in Latin American countries.

UPMC Enterprises is the innovation, commercialization, and venture capital arm of UPMC, a Pittsburgh-based health care provider and insurer. UPMC Enterprises develops and invests in solutions to health care's most complex problems.

About the newest End User Supporter:

4intelligence is a decision science startup that combines automated machine learning and alternative data to create scalable business intelligence solutions.

Lowe's is a home improvement retailer committed to helping homeowners, renters, and Pros improve their homes and businesses.

Morning Consult is a billion-dollar, global enterprise technology company specializing in intelligent data to power leaders' intelligent decisions.

Porsche AG is one of the most profitable sports car manufacturers in the world and, by 2030, plans to have a carbon-neutral footprint across the entire value-added chain and the life cycle of new vehicles sold.

Skyline Technology Solutions is a full-service IT integrator, enterprise solutions provider, and product development organization.

Yahoo's media, technology and business platforms connect hundreds of millions of people around the world to the things they love through a powerful, open platform that connects brands and publishers to passionate fans, we're all about putting an exclamation point on what you're into.

With the addition of these new members, there are now over 160 organizations in the CNCF End User Community . This group regularly meets to share adoption best practices and feedback on project roadmaps and future projects for CNCF technical leaders to consider.

Additional Resources

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors, and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by more than 500 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io .

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

