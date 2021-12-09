CES Innovation Award Honoree total pet healthcare app 'TTcare' to be introduced in Las Vegas

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AI FOR PET will participate in 'CES(Consumer Electronics Show)', the world's largest technology exhibition held in Las Vegas from Jan. 5 (THU) to Jan. 8 (SAT) 2022.

AI FOR PET has developed an AI technology-based total pet healthcare app service, TTcare. Users only need their mobile phone and the TTcare app to take care of their pets' health. When a user takes a picture of their pet's eyes or any part of their body with a smartphone, the artificial intelligence will inform them whether or not there are any potential eye or skin disease-related symptoms. In addition to diagnostic features, there is weight management, behavior analysis, and other features. These features allow users to manage their pet based on breed, age and disease history.

AI FOR PET began developing TTcare based on a research study "CNN-based diagnosis models for canine ulcerative keratitis" published in the 2019 Scientific Report journal. By learning major body parts such as the eyes, ears, feet and other parts of pets, the algorithm automatically detects and optimizes the areas to analyze. It crops them and determines whether they may have a potential disease using various neural network algorithm-based ensemble models.

TTcare is the first smartphone application in the world to determine whether a disease exists by using pictures of pets' eyes or skin. TTcare is also the first product to be officially approved by the Korean government for "Artificial Intelligence-based medical device software for animals" rather than a general pet service. By being selected as a CES 2022 Innovation Award Honoree, TTcare's technology and innovation has received validation.

TTcare prevents disease deterioration and health complications in pets, thus reducing medical expenses due to unnecessary hospital visits. It will also recognize and manage neglected diseases in advance as most pet owners do not have an expertise in pet diseases.

The CES Euna Huh said, "Our app supports the identification of diseases and periodic health care from the comfort of the user's home, so that pets and pet owners can live a healthy life together for a long time."

AI FOR PET launched TTcare in late 2020 in Korea and plans to launch an English service in the first half of 2022 to service pet parents around the world.

