Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Vonage as Leader in Growth and Innovation in 2021 CPaaS Radar

HOLMDEL, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global business cloud communications leader helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has been recognized as a leader in growth and innovation in the 2021 Frost & Sullivan Radar for the Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) industry.

Vonage was recognized for its API Platform , which allows for the integration of fully programmable communications application programming interfaces (APIs) into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage provides businesses worldwide with the power and flexibility to integrate multiple communications channels into their applications, products, and workflows to create new paradigms in their industries.

Whether it's getting medical attention through telehealth, tracking a package or a food delivery, booking a rideshare service, providing fraud protection, or enabling video and voice communications, the Vonage API platform makes this possible, enabling developers to easily embed real-time, high-quality interactive video, messaging, screen-sharing, and more into their web and mobile apps.

Vonage APIs create the underlying functionality for unified communications (UCaaS) and contact center solutions (CCaaS) around video, voice and messaging. Collectively, Vonage's CPaaS, UCaaS and CCaaS offerings make up the Vonage Communications Platform (VCP). With consumers' preference for connecting with businesses using video soaring by 300 percent since January 2020, the flexibility and agility offered by the VCP is crucial to meet the needs of today's modern workplace.

"With the high competition in the CPaaS market, where all business communications - voice, video, and messaging - are becoming programmable, Vonage has fueled its success through a fully integrated communications solution with practical, high-impact business application and programmability services, enabling customers to attain higher levels of scalability and flexibility," said Michael Brandenburg, Senior Industry Analyst, Frost & Sullivan. "Vonage's API Platform continues to exceed expectations and Vonage's focus on developing innovative solutions, local market understanding, extensive industry-specific use cases, an extensive developer network, and a robust partner ecosystem are the cornerstone of the company's success worldwide."

"It is an honor to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our continued innovation and growth within the programmable communications space," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product and Engineering, Vonage. "This acknowledgment emphasizes our commitment to continue driving innovation that transforms the way businesses operate and connect with their customers."

2021 Frost Radar in the Communications Platform as a Service Market provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology by a team of industry analysts. The companies listed on the Radar cover the full spectrum of CPaaS providers and enablers, including pure-play providers and hybrid CPaaS solutions integrated with on-premises resources. With a unique go-to-market and innovation strategy, Radar recognized Vonage for its leadership in the market with its compelling API-driven solutions, a strong vision, and a keen focus on innovation and research and development.

About Vonage

Vonage (Nasdaq:VG) is redefining business communications once again. We're making communications more flexible, intelligent, and personal, to help enterprises the world over, stay ahead. We provide unified communications, contact centers and programmable communications APIs, built on the world's most flexible cloud communications platform. True to our roots as a technology disruptor, our flexible approach helps us to better serve the growing collaboration, communications, and customer experience needs of companies, across all communications channels.

Vonage Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel, and Asia. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to www.facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit www.youtube.com/vonage .

