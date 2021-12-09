Hackensack, New Jersey Pursues Digital Transformation The Seat of Bergen County selects GovPilot as provider of cloud-based government management software to streamline operations and constituent services

HACKENSACK, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A transition from paper to digital processes is underway in Hackensack, New Jersey where local officials have sought greater efficiency in municipal operations and constituent services. The city recently partnered with GovPilot , a Hoboken, New Jersey based provider of cloud-based government management software.

"The City Council and I have made this a top priority." - Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse .

Hackensack joins Bergen County - New Jersey's most populous county - and nearly 100 other municipalities and counties across the state as a GovPilot customer.

Officials from Hackensack will work with GovPilot to implement a number of digital capabilities and public facing forms that aim to make operations more efficient and services more convenient for constituents. Officials will initially utilize GovPilot for Construction Permitting, Certificate of Continued Occupancy, and Zoning Permitting.

Hackensack will also deploy GovPilot's Report-a-Concern feature which enables residents to report non-emergency concerns such as potholes or general code violations directly via a digital form on the city website, or through an app on their phone, called GovAlert. The app, available to residents on Android and iOS devices is easy to use, and routes citizen concerns directly to the relevant municipal department so that the issue can be resolved quickly.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with GovPilot to make the resources and services here at City Hall more accessible to residents", said Hackensack Mayor John Labrosse. "The pandemic has exacerbated the need for the city government to bring our services to Hackensack residents digitally, and the City Council and I have made this a top priority."

"We look forward to working with GovPilot to transition our operations and processes into a digital environment", said Vincent Caruso, Hackensack's City Manager. "Our departments anticipate seeing significant increases in efficiency which will translate to more convenient services and cost savings for our residents. I encourage residents to download the GovAlert app on their phones and help us improve Hackensack by reporting issues that they come across so we can address them quickly."

Michael Bonner, the founder and CEO of GovPilot said, "We are excited to work with Hackensack on its early stages of digital transformation. Federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act has spurred local governments to implement digital services and operations. In partnering with local governments across the country we have found that digital processes generate significant increases in efficiency and productivity that have a positive impact on local budgets, services, and constituent experience. We expect to see similar results in Hackensack."

GovPilot - named a GovTech 100 company for four consecutive years - is the leader in digital transformation for local governments. GovPilot's cloud-based platform was built with the sole purpose of enabling local governments to operate at their full potential by standardizing, digitizing, and unifying more than 100 operational and constituent service processes on one system.

