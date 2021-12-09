Leaf Home™ Completes Acquisition of WindowWorks, Comfort Shower and Bath

HUDSON, Ohio, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Window Works, Inc. (WindowWorks) and Comfort Shower and Bath. Owned by Ron Varek, the Chicago-based companies provide residential windows, doors, and siding for the home's exterior, along with one-day and two-day wet space bath solutions.

Leaf Home President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Housenbold.

This is Leaf Home's seventh acquisition in the last 18 months. Living under its Leaf Home Enhancements™ brand, both businesses and their 136 employees will continue to grow with the backing of a national parent company. In addition to Leaf Home Enhancements, Leaf Home currently operates more than 150 locations across North America through LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, and Leaf Home Water Solutions™. In 2020, the company earned $1.1 billion in revenue.

WindowWorks has been one of the most trusted exterior home remodeling companies serving the Greater Chicago area and surrounding suburbs for more than 30 years. Its experienced staff delights customers by transforming their homes' exteriors with the highest quality products and solutions. For the last 20 years, Comfort Shower and Bath has provided efficient and affordable bath installations, shower replacements, and bath conversions, as well as safety-enhancing features like accessible walk-in baths. Both are A+ rated Better Business Bureau accredited companies and provide their customers with the best service and solutions.

"WindowWorks and Comfort Shower and Bath have an exceptional customer service reputation in the Chicago area, and we're looking forward to building on its success through our business model and technology solutions," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Both Leaf and these companies share a culture of customer centricity and quality, and I look forward to welcoming all their employees and expanding on their 30 years of success."

"Leaf Home understands the importance of the businesses we've built and relationships we've formed over our years of service," said Varek. "I'm excited to join forces with Leaf Home, which will allow us to share best practices, increase our breadth of offerings, serve more customers, and provide additional opportunities for our employees."

Through this acquisition, Leaf Home continues expanding its footprint in the home services industry and its overall growth trajectory.

About Leaf Home

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

Contact: media@leafhome.com.

Leaf Home (PRNewsfoto/Leaf Home)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Leaf Home