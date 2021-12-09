Newfront Continues its Expansion in Venture Capital Space with Established Advisor Adam Johnson

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newfront, a tech-enabled, full-service brokerage based in San Francisco, CA, announced today that Adam Johnson has joined as Producer and Senior Vice President, Venture Capital Practice Leader. Adam, who joins from Hub International, is recognized in the industry for his expertise in insuring VC and their portfolio companies and private equity funds.

Adam Johnson

"We are delighted to have Adam join Newfront and help deliver a world class service for his Venture Capital ecosystem clients," said Newfront President Brian Hetherington. "He brings a strong focus on customer value, honed leadership, and a successful background in building effective risk management programs for clients."

Having served as Regional Sales Officer, Bay Area for Hub, Adam holds more than 12 years of experience in servicing the VC ecosystem. Previously, he opened the first Silicon Valley office for Costello & Sons Insurance Brokers.

"Newfront has created the next generation insurance brokerage with the ideal blend of technology-enable services combined with decades of insurance expertise," Adam said. "Building from a foundation of supporting its people first and investing for the future, I am grateful for the opportunity to accelerate our cause and make insurance work for our clients."

About Newfront

Newfront is transforming the delivery of risk management, employee experience, insurance, and retirement solutions by building the modern insurance platform. Transparent data delivered real-time translates into a lower total cost of risk and greater insights. Newfront makes insurance work for you.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Newfront has offices throughout California, Washington, Illinois, and New York and is home to over 700 employees who serve clients across the United States and globally. Learn more about building the Modern Insurance Experience here.

Contact Information

Jane Paolucci

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Newfront

jane.paolucci@theabdteam.com

415-798-2693

Newfront Logo (PRNewsfoto/Newfront Insurance)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Newfront Insurance