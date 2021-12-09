Ron Wilson Appointed President of KIS Technologies

PLANO, Texas, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KIS Technologies, LLC, a leading provider of kiosks, ticketing and parking technology, announced today that it has appointed Ron Wilson as its new President, effective immediately.

Wilson brings a proven record of success at innovative technology companies, having most recently served as Chief Technology Officer for Tessitura Network for 13 years where he was instrumental in building the company into a market dominant provider of fully integrated CRM, ticketing, and fundraising software. Wilson will succeed Toby Fender, who joined KIS Technologies as President in 2018 and announced his resignation in September for personal reasons.

"Ron is a phenomenal leader who has been instrumental in creating success and driving innovation in the ticketing market. His leadership, character and knowledge set him apart, and I couldn't be happier to welcome him as the new President," said Tracey Geren, CEO of Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc. the parent company of KIS Technologies. "We're in a new world and KIS Technologies is perfectly positioned for strategic success. Ron brings deep experience in scaling fast-growing technology companies, and we expect his leadership will be an invaluable asset to KIS Technologies as we continue to grow at a rapid pace."

"I'm grateful that Tracey and the Board at Weldon, Williams & Lick have put their faith in me to lead KIS Technologies into a new age of ticketing commerce," said Wilson. "KIS Technologies has a great line of ticketing and parking hardware and software products to support its clients with new ways to serve their fans, patrons, donors and guests in a changing world."

About KIS Technologies, LLC

KIS Technologies, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Weldon, Williams and Lick, Inc., is a live event technology company offering hardware and software solutions to the ticketing and parking markets. The company's product lines include easy-to-use KIS Ticket for simple ticketing applications, KIS Kiosk for self-serve ticketing integrated with major ticketing systems, KIS Park parking management software, and KIS Wallet stored value digital wallet.

For more information, visit https://www.kisticket.com/kis_technologies.

About Weldon, Williams & Lick, Inc.

An industry leader in ticket design and printing for more than 100 years, Weldon, Williams and Lick, Inc. was founded in 1898 and offers a complete array of admission tickets, parking permits, event ticket printing services, hang tags, credentials, kiosks, and RFID products. The company is the world's leading provider of high-quality printed ticket products for international events, leading professional and collegiate sports, and marquee productions.

For more information, visit https://wwlinc.com.

