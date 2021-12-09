Shareef O'Neal Signs Landmark NIL Deal With NFT Genius

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Shareef O'Neal, son of NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, is joining a new team this college basketball season -- NFT Genius ( https://www.nftgenius.com ) -- to launch a line of NFTs. These NFTs will be the gateway not only into the life and times of Shareef O'Neal, but the entry point into a series of NFTs telling the story of the O'Neal family and their shared love of sports, family, and inspiring others to live their best life.

Crowned by Advertising Age as the #1 NIL athlete in the country, O'Neal signed a long-term deal with NFT Genius to release a series of NFTs chronicling his junior season at LSU, recovery from a life-threatening heart defect, and expanded interests in music and lifestyle.

Shareef's personal NFT collection will launch on Monday, December 13 at ongaia.com and is the first of many from the family, which includes his mother and "momager," Shaunie O'Neal. Her collection will launch later in 2022.

"I see NFTs as an innovative medium to bring fans along my life's journey -- to join me and my family through our own successes and struggles and bring awareness to causes that are important to me," said O'Neal. "We want to reward everyone who secures my first NFTs that will reflect those things I am most passionate about -- basketball, music, and giving back. We have a lot of surprises in store including winning signed memorabilia, free air drops, and access to some cool experiences with me and my family."

NFT Genius , O'Neal's partner in this endeavor, is a leading crypto startup that is backed by some of the most respected and forward-thinking names in the investing world, including Mark Cuban, Roham Gharegozlou, Guy Oseary, Ashton Kutcher, and Anthony Pompliano. In November, NFT Genius launched BALLERZ, a collection of 10,000 basketball-themed NFTs that sold out within three hours. And yes, Shareef has his own BALLERZ, as well.

"It's a tremendous opportunity to be working with Shareef and the O'Neal family," said Jeremy Born, CEO of NFT Genius. "Their stature among the worlds of basketball, Gen Z, and pop culture will allow us to truly unlock the storytelling power of NFTs, as we bring their fans even closer to the family."

Ownership of NFTs from O'Neal's collection will include benefits such as airdropped multimedia content, premium access to future drops from the family, as well as the opportunity to win signed merchandise and guest passes to events attended by the O'Neals. The first NFTs dropped on Monday, December 13 will also include original beats composed by Shareef O'Neal himself.

A portion of the proceeds from all sales will be donated to the American Heart Association; O'Neal's collection will include an exclusive NFT to celebrate American Heart Month in February.

