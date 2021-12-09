Strata Oncology Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 - List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Strata Oncology to its third annual Digital Health 150 , which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year's Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights' annual Future of Health event.

Strata Oncology logo (PRNewsfoto/Strata Oncology, Inc.)

The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns . Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "Last year's class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we're excited to see the future success of this year's winners."

"We are honored that Strata Oncology is named among such promising digital health companies," said Dan Rhodes, Ph.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Strata Oncology. "This recognition further validates our work to inform personalized treatment options for patients with cancer and we look forward to riding this momentum in 2022."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores , CB Insights' proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

In 2021, Strata Oncology announced the completion of a $90 million Series C financing, bringing the company's total financing to more than $130 million since its inception. Strata Oncology's flagship comprehensive genomic profiling test, StrataNGS®, was validated by peer-reviewed publications in JCO Precision Oncology and the Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, while the company also presented data at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting. In March, Strata Oncology announced its clinical program with the Strata PATH trial and Pfizer as its first partner and in January, the company announced plans to begin enrolling in its Sentinel Trial.

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns : 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends : In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds : Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year's Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation : 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year's winners are based in 18 countries, including China , Israel , Nigeria , Germany , Argentina , and New Zealand .

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year's Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

CB Insights Press Contact

press@cbinsights.com

About Strata Oncology

Strata Oncology, Inc. is a precision oncology company dedicated to delivering the best possible treatment for each patient with cancer. The company combines molecular profiling, real-world data, and a large-scale clinical trial platform to identify and deliver optimal treatments for patients with cancer. For more information visit strataoncology.com.

Strata Oncology Press Contact

Renee Volpini

917.923.8117

renee.volpini@westwicke.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Strata Oncology, Inc.