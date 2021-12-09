Thomas J. Henry Law Seeking Experienced Trial Attorneys, Offering $250K Base Salary with Opportunity to Earn Millions

Take Your Career to the Next Level at Texas' Largest Personal Injury Plaintiff's Firm; Multi-Million Dollar Cases Ready to be Developed

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas J. Henry Law, one of Texas's largest and most successful law firms, is actively seeking experienced Litigation Attorneys for its Dallas, San Antonio, Austin, Houston, and Corpus Christi, Texas offices. Qualified candidates will benefit from a generous base salary of $250,000 supported by Performance Based Compensation which allows top performers the ability to earn an income of seven figures annually.

Thomas J. Henry Law has experienced a large influx of high-value personal injury cases and is looking for experienced trial attorneys who are ready to secure multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements. Cases with $1 Million or more in insurance coverage are available to be developed right now.

Recent verdicts, settlements, and judgments secured by the firm include:

$1.25 Billion for Sexual Assault Resulting in Injury to a Minor

$67 Million for a Company Vehicle Accident Resulting in a Spinal Cord and Back Injuries

$60 Million for a Drunk Driving Accident Resulting in Facial and Abdominal Injuries

$50 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death

$35 Million for a Trucking Accident Resulting in Wrongful Death

$30.2 Million for an Accident Involving a Recalled Vehicle Resulting in Spinal Cord and Back Injuries

Ideal candidates will have first chair plaintiff personal injury trial experience and extensive deposition experience, including corporate defendants, liability and damage experts, and medical experts.

Thomas J. Henry Law Offers Industry-Leading Benefits

Thomas J. Henry Law prides itself on recruiting top legal talent by offering an industry-leading compensation and benefits package. This is why Thomas J. Henry Law was named a "Best Place to Work" in the country by Glassdoor two years in a row!

Benefits offered to experienced litigators include:

Performance based compensation with a generous base salary, an opportunity to earn $500,000 to Millions annually

Medical, Vision, and Dental Insurance

401K with Employer Matching (up to 4%)

Relocation Assistance

Continuing career growth with internal promotion paths

A built-in infrastructure of trained staff, top notch resources, and a state-of-the-art case management system to help you succeed

You also benefit from the Thomas J. Henry Law brand which is nationally recognized for its ability to take on big cases and big defendants! If you are looking for the opportunity to make the most of your experience, talents and work ethic, we have the cases, reputation, and resources to make your goals a reality.

About Thomas J. Henry Law

Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, is one of the nation's leading personal injury firms . Since 1993, the firm has fought to secure justice and compensation for individuals who have lost loved ones due to the negligence of others and to prevent similar instances of wrongful death from occurring again. Over that time, Thomas J. Henry and his firm have been the recipients of numerous awards and recognitions .

In 2021, Thomas J. Henry Law was named "Law Firm of the Year" by the American Institute of Legal Professionals.

In 2020, the firm was named one of the Best Places to Work by Glassdoor for the second consecutive year. It was the only law firm to secure the accolade. Firm founder Thomas J. Henry was also named one of SA Scene Magazine's Best San Antonio Lawyers in 2020 and was recognized in Texas Lawyer's (an ALM Company) Southwest Top Verdicts and Settlements of 2020 for securing the #1 Gross Negligence Verdict for the year.

In 2019, Thomas J. Henry Law was recognized as one of the nation's Premier Law Firms by Newsweek.com . That same year, Bloomberg Businessweek published a feature on Thomas J. Henry, highlighting his firm's "clear commitment to client satisfaction." Thomas J. Henry was also named the Best Attorney of San Antonio by the SA Current.

In 2018, Thomas J. Henry was named a Distinguished Lawyer by Lawyers of Distinction and was also recognized as one of the Best Personal Injury Attorneys in the nation by Newsweek.com. In 2017, Thomas J. Henry achieved one of the 10 largest verdicts recorded in Texas for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by Texas Lawyer, an ALM company) as well as the #1 Texas Car Accident, Bus Accident, and Negligent Supervision Verdicts for the year (awarded to Thomas J. Henry by TopVerdict.com).

