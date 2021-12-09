Ticket Sales Launch For NFT.Land, Inaugural Las Vegas NFT Conference By TokenSmart

NFT.Land by TokenSmart, Powered by Fanchain, Will Bring Together Metaverse Business Leaders, Investors, Creators, Collectors, Artists, DJs and Entertainers March 22-25, 2022 at Caesar's Forum and Various Entertainment Venues in Las Vegas

THE METAVERSE, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generative event tickets are officially available for NFT.Land , the most epic NFT conference ever hosted by the metaverse's leading NFT community, TokenSmart , powered by Fanchain .

TokenSmart is the NFT ecosystem’s premiere community hub.

NFT.land will take place in Las Vegas from March 22-25, 2022 .

NFT.land, which is expected to draw 5,000 attendees, will take place at Caesar's Forum in Las Vegas from March 22-25, 2022.

Tickets, which are each unique digital illustrations designed by NFT and CryptoClimate artist Made by Megan , will provide access to four days of immersive programming and entertainment led by the most influential individuals, creators and brands shaping the burgeoning NFT space and metaverse today.

One percent of all tickets sold will be donated to Trees for the Future .

"Whether you're an artist, a collector, a developer, a gamer, an entrepreneur, an investor or a total newbie, NFT.Land invites you to step into the future of everything from how we do business, to how we consume art, music, fashion and entertainment in the digital world," said Jimmy McNelis, founder and CEO of TokenSmart and parent company nft42 .

McNelis has partnered with everyone from Gary Vaynerchuk's VeeFriends to Sotheby's, Snoop Dogg, and an athlete-focused NFT platform called Personal Corner founded by former Cowboys football star Dez Bryant.

NFT.Land will feature keynote addresses from industry visionaries, curated and cutting edge educational sessions, an interactive booth expo, networking receptions, art auctions and countless opportunities to make valuable connections, grow businesses and foster community. Fanchain will be powering the conference with a packed schedule of events and activations, pool party and night club fun, a History of NFTs immersive gallery and more to be announced. Expect the full Las Vegas experience.

"We are so excited to be supporting NFT.Land to create the most prolific celebration of NFT Culture. We will be creating social moments that will live long in the memory, and using all our experience in NFTs, music and entertainment to provide rocket fuel for this incredible event. The NFT community intersects all sides of creative culture and we will amplify the very best of its spirit and inclusive values,' said Ross Taylor, Co-Founder of Fanchain.

Fanchain will be creating a centerpiece event with the biggest names in music and crypto; Gary Vee, Zedd, Liam Payne, SillyGabe, 3LAU, Paris Hilton, Duncan and Griffin Cockfoster, Christian Angermayer, Mike Novogratz and more. They will provide an entertainment platform for communities including BAYC, World of Women, VeeFriends, King of Midtown, Top Dog Beach Club, NFT Culture and Nifty Gateway.

For more updates on programming, speakers and registration, visit NFT.land.

About TokenSmart

TokenSmart is the metaverse's leading NFT community hub. Dedicated to connecting artists, collectors, developers, entrepreneurs, and marketers through both live and digital events, TokenSmart offers daily NFT-focused live chats, contests and streaming events to members around the world through Twitter and Discord. A wholly owned subsidiary of nft42™, TokenSmart also hosts NFT.Land, a visionary NFT focused conference. To learn more about TokenSmart, visit www.tokensmart.com

About Fanchain

Fanchain are the link between artists... their fans... and the metaverse. Allowing creators to build communities at the heart of what they do in Web3. Providing a full service event, experience and NFT consultancy from creative through to delivery and execution. Creating one of a kind smart contract activations and utility, bridging the digital and physical worlds.

Fanchain are the link between artists... their fans... and the metaverse.

