Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Proudly Welcomes the Bristol Panama to its Registry Collection Hotel Portfolio

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries, welcomes The Bristol Panama, a Registry Collection Hotel to the company's growing portfolio. This elegant and award-winning luxury hotel is the second hotel to join its recently-unveiled brand, Registry Collection Hotels .

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Welcomes the Bristol Panama to its Registry Collection Hotel Portfolio



Situated in the heart of Panama City's Financial District, the sophisticated hotel provides easy access to the city's top attractions like the Old Quarter, Panama Canal, and Biomuseum. With 125 luxurious bedrooms and 48 executive residences, the hotel appeals to business and leisure travelers, corporate groups, and prominent social events, with more than 10,000 square feet of event space including a stylish Ballroom. One of the most recognized hotel in Panama City since it opened its doors in 1997, the elegantly designed property pays homage to Panama's rich architectural heritage, in a framework set with more than 50 works of modern art by renowned Latin American Artists and the hotel also offers a full-service spa, outdoor swimming pool, and modern Panamanian fusion cuisine.

Bristol Panama a Registry Collection Hotel is managed by VerdeAzul Hotels, a leading Panamanian company in the hotel sector. The hotel has been recognized as one of the 10 best hotels in the Caribbean and Central America by Condé Nast Traveler, by the travel guide "Forbes," and TripAdvisor's Travelers Choice Award. For more than 10 years it has been part of the Signature and Virtuoso programs for luxury travelers.

Handpicked to deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations, Registry Collection Hotels combine individuality with thoughtful design and world-class service. From unique architectural details to dream-worthy locations, every stay with Registry Collection Hotels is meant to be as unique and indulgent as the hotels themselves. The Bristol Panama, a Registry Collection Hotel, joins Grand Residences Riviera Cancun, a Registry Collection Hotel, which was introduced in June 2021 as the collection's flagship property.

"With our prestigious new Registry Collection Hotels brand, independent luxury hoteliers can take advantage of Wyndham's global reach and services," said Scott LePage, President Americas, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "The Bristol Panama is a luxury hospitality icon in Panama City, and we're honored to welcome the property to the Wyndham portfolio."

Considered one of the most elegant hotels in the city, the Bristol Panama, a Registry Collection Hotel reflects Panama's rich architectural heritage in an atmosphere of magnificent sophistication in the heart of the financial district. Minutes from many lively and leisurely attractions, the hotel features 125 guestrooms, a Panamanian décor inspired bar and terrace, an outdoor swimming pool and solarium, a locally renowned Spa with breathtaking views and an extraordinary culinary experience inspired in Panamanian cuisine.

Get lost in your travels and let Registry Collection Hotels meet you there. With thoughtful design, brilliant service and unsurpassed attention to detail, our handpicked hotels and resorts deliver incredible experiences in spectacular destinations around the world. Book your next stay at www.registrycollectionhotels.com or visit www.wyndhamdevelopment.com to learn more about how we're elevating individuality for independent-minded luxury hotel owners and developers around the world. Registry Collection Hotels are affiliated with but separate from The Registry Collection, the world's largest luxury exchange program.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,000 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 803,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers over 90 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com .

