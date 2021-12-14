Cartesian Therapeutics Adds Five Internationally Recognized Experts to Board of Advisors

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cartesian Therapeutics, a fully integrated, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering RNA cell therapy in and beyond oncology, today announced the appointment of five internationally recognized Senior Advisors to support its growing clinical pipeline for autoimmune, respiratory, and inflammatory diseases. Cartesian's new appointments include distinguished physicians, scientists, professors, and industry experts lauded as leaders in drug development and medicine.

"Cartesian is proud to have these prestigious, multidisciplinary advisors dedicated to advancing our mission," said Miloš Miljković, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Cartesian Therapeutics. "Their perspectives will provide the utmost value in supporting the continued advancement of our clinical pipeline."

The new Senior Advisors are as follows:

Bruce D. Levy, M.D., Parker B. Francis Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Chief of the Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine Division at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Levy's research aims to identify new pathways to resolve pulmonary inflammation, infection or injury through the roles of naturally derived, specialized pro-resolving mediators, and to translate these findings to the pathobiology of important airway diseases.

Peter Libby, M.D., Mallinckrodt Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Cardiovascular Specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital. Dr. Libby's research focuses on vascular biology and the role of inflammation in atherosclerosis, where he has published extensively on the messengers created by the body that may produce arterial plaque and blockages.

Michael A. Matthay, M.D., Professor of Medicine and Anesthesia at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) and Senior Associate at the Cardiovascular Research Institute, and Associate Director of the Intensive Care Unit at UCSF. Dr. Matthay's research probes the pathophysiology of acute lung injury and pulmonary edema, and he has published extensively on respiratory disease and treatments such as with human mesenchymal stem cells. He has also led many NIH and non-NIH clinical trials in ARDS and sepsis over the last 25 years and COVID-19 over the last two years.

Tahseen Mozaffar, M.D., Professor of Neurology and Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and the Director of the Neuromuscular Division within the Department of Neurology at University of California, Irvine. Dr. Mozaffar's research interests are in rare and ultra-rare myopathies and characterization of their natural history and myopathology, including gMG.

David S. Wilkes, M.D., is Dean Emeritus, University of Virginia School of Medicine, and an elected member of the National Academy of Medicine. Dr. Wilkes is also the founder of ImmuneWorks, a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutics for immune-mediated lung diseases.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Founded in 2016 and with three assets in clinical trials, Cartesian is the leader in RNA cell therapy. The company is pioneering RNA cell therapies in and beyond oncology, with products in clinical development for autoimmune, oncologic and respiratory disorders. All investigational therapies are manufactured at Cartesian's wholly owned, state-of-the-art cGMP manufacturing facility in Gaithersburg, MD. For more information visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com.

Media Contacts:

Maggie Beller for Cartesian Therapeutics

Russo Partners, LLC

maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com

646-942-5631

View original content:

SOURCE Cartesian Therapeutics