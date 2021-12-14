Generali Global Assistance Appoints John Collins as General Counsel

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Generali Global Assistance ("GGA") today announced that it has appointed John Collins as their General Counsel and Corporate Secretary. In this role, John will lead GGA's legal affairs on a corporate level. Mr. Collins replaces Tarik Ajami who was recently promoted to GGA's parent company, Europ Assistance, to serve as their general counsel.

Chris Carnicelli, CEO of Generali Global Assistance, commented on the news, "We're excited to have John join our team. He brings with him a wealth of legal experience within the highly specialized travel insurance business. John has demonstrated he understands GGA's approach to being a company that cares. We look forward to having John's counsel within our senior management team."

Mr. Collins brings thirty-plus years of legal experience in both a corporate and law firm setting. He joins GGA from AIG and has previously worked at American Express. He was critical in his previous posts resolving complex open regulatory issues and spearheading strategic initiatives.

Mr. Collins commented on his appointment, "I am looking forward to this new opportunity with GGA. Their mission and purpose align well with my professional values and I'm excited to work with Chris and the rest of the management team."

