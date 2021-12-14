NordVPN extension now on Microsoft Edge

The new extension will help protect privacy and provide safe access to websites and services

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NordVPN has officially launched the NordVPN extension for Microsoft Edge browser, available on all platforms compatible with Edge. The new extension is extremely light and fast so users can switch between locations within seconds.

Microsoft Edge browser is based on Chromium, which means users can install the NordVPN extension via the Chrome Web Store. With this release, NordVPN is unlocking full official support for people who were already using other NordVPN extensions on Edge.

"We knew many users were installing the NordVPN extension for Chrome on the Microsoft Edge browser. That's why we decided to improve their experience by releasing an official NordVPN extension designed for Edge. In terms of functionality, the new extension works exactly the same way as the ones for Chrome and Firefox, giving users a seamless experience across browsers," says Vykintas Maknickas, Product Strategist at NordVPN .

Apart from Edge, NordVPN has browser extensions for both Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox .

"We're constantly looking for ways to enhance our user experience. For example, we recently added M1 Mac compatibility and increased our bug bounty program to $50K for all Nord brands, including NordPass , NordLocker , and NordLayer . As part of a broader effort to shift Nord Security and our brands into a broader cybersecurity suite, pushing all of these initiatives brings us closer to doing exactly this," says Vykintas Maknickas from NordVPN.

To stress the importance of privacy online, NordVPN recently released the findings of its research on browser cookies and how browsing habits create different privacy and security risks.

NordVPN is the first brand in the Nord Security family of products and was established in 2012. NordVPN became the premier VPN solution of choice worldwide throughout the years, now serving more than 14 million users. Nord Security has also expanded its scope to include security solutions for businesses and advanced encryption tools for consumers, including NordPass, NordLocker, and NordLayer.

NordVPN is the world's most advanced VPN service provider used by over 14 million internet users worldwide. NordVPN provides double VPN encryption, malware blocking, and Onion Over VPN. The product is very user-friendly, offers one of the best prices on the market, has over 5,000 servers in 60 countries worldwide. One of the key features of NordVPN is the zero-log policy. For more information: nordvpn.com .

