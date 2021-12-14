PrecisionOS Appoints Six Prominent Shoulder and Elbow Orthopedic Surgeons to Clinical Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - PrecisionOS® has expanded its Clinical Advisory Board with the addition of six prominent orthopedic surgeons specializing in shoulder and elbow surgery and research. The new members are: George Athwal, M.D., Professor, Hand and Upper Limb Center, Western University; Ruth Delaney, M.D., F.R.C.S., Orthopedic Surgeon and Associate Clinical Professor, University College, Dublin, Ireland; Bassem Elhassan, M.D., Professor of Orthopedics, Harvard Medical School; Bernard F. Morrey, M.D., Emeritus Chair of Orthopedics of the Mayo Clinic; Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Mayo Clinic; and Jon (J.P.) Warner, M.D., Chief of Shoulder Service, Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Harvard Medical School.

From left to right: Dr. George Athwal, Dr. Ruth Delaney, Dr. Bassem Elhassan, Dr. Bernard F. Morrey, Dr. Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, Dr. Jon (J.P.) Warner (CNW Group/PrecisionOS Technology)

Each physician was invited to join the PrecisionOS team because of their individual expertise and will work with PrecisionOS to develop advanced virtual reality (VR) training in their particular interest areas for the shoulder and elbow.

The six surgeons are all highly-respected in the orthopedic community and have either served, or are currently serving, on numerous prestigious organization boards and committees. All six have published extensively, as well as lectured to national and international audiences on their respective areas of expertise while being educators to hundreds of residents and fellows.

"PrecisionOS selected this elite group of shoulder and elbow surgeons to help develop additional virtual reality training and surgery tools for this orthopedic specialty," said Danny Goel, M.D., CEO, PrecisionOS. "By assembling a cadre of top surgeons and researchers for each type of orthopedic practice to help us, we will also capture the ways different surgeons learn, get different perspectives on how procedures are best taught, and be able to keep updating and adding information in new techniques and technologies to our training modules."

PrecisionOS' modules have been scientifically validated, peer reviewed and published in leading medical journals. PrecisionOS also provides a personalized assessment (Precision Score™) on how learners perform on surgical procedures.

The six new members are:

George Athwal, M.D., is a Professor at the Hand and Upper Limb Center, Western University. Dr. Athwal is actively involved in biomechanical and clinical research pertaining to shoulder and elbow surgery.

Ruth Delaney, M.D., F.R.C.S., is an Associate Clinical Professor, University College, Dublin, Ireland. Dr. Delaney is also an orthopedic surgeon in the Dublin Shoulder Institute, which she opened. She is an active researcher and a leading authority on the shoulder.

Bassem Elhassan, M.D., is a Professor of Orthopedics, Harvard Medical School. Elhassan has developed 20 novel surgical procedures for the shoulder, elbow and wrist. Through dedicated anatomic and biomechanical studies, he has significantly improved the outcomes of patients with complex shoulder and elbow problems.

Bernard F. Morrey, M.D., is an Emeritus Chair of Orthopedics at Mayo Clinic. Dr. Morrey is also a Professor of Orthopedics at Mayo Clinic and at the University of Texas, San Antonio. A distinguished researcher with National Institutes of Health (NIH) supported research, he holds nine patents. His major area of clinical interest is adult reconstructive surgery as a pioneer in both surgery of the shoulder and elbow.

Joaquin Sanchez-Sotelo, M.D., Ph.D., is a Professor, Mayo College of Medicine, and Consultant, Department of Orthopedic Surgery. Dr. Sanchez-Sotelo is also Division Chair of Shoulder and Elbow Surgery and Chairman of the Orthopedic Research Review Committee at Mayo Clinic. A renowned researcher, he has a special interest in the complex reconstructive surgery of the shoulder and elbow joints.

Jon (J.P.) Warner, M.D., is Chief of the Massachusetts General Hospital Shoulder Service. Dr. Warner is also Director of the MGH Shoulder and Elbow Fellowship and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Harvard Medical School. A distinguished researcher and mentor, he has a special interest in complex surgical shoulder procedures.

About PrecisionOS

PrecisionOS was founded in partnership with clinical orthopedic surgeon educators and an expert group of XR (virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality) developers to create simulation training for practicing surgeons, residents and surgical device representatives. Participants using PrecisionOS modules engage in a realistic operating environment, alone or in collaboration with other trainees anywhere in the world, test their knowledge and desire to try alternate approaches, receive instructive feedback and repeat procedures until achieving proficiency. With InVision, a patient specific planning tool, the company is expanding into the provision of next generation products for preoperative surgery, simulation training and education.

PrecisionOS is based in Vancouver, BC, with collaborative affiliations with more than 40 major medical institutions in the U.S. and Canada. The company's software is being used in more than 40 countries and 600 cities globally. For more information please visit www.precisionostech.com.

