Dominion Energy Virginia Customers Can Save Energy, Lower Bills with Energy Conservation Programs - More than 20 energy conservation programs are currently available for customers in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As winter begins, Dominion Energy Virginia customers can make their homes and businesses more energy efficient and help save money on their electric bills with more than 20 energy conservation programs ranging from rebates on smart thermostats to energy efficient lighting upgrades.

Through the variety of programs available to customers today, Dominion Energy has helped nearly half a million customers with savings including:

Approximately 58,000 customers reached through income-qualifying weatherization programs.

Over 8 million LED bulbs discounted. LEDs use up to 90% less energy and last 25 times longer.

Over 42,000 ENERGY STAR® appliances discounted in roughly 500 stores.

Rebates issued to over 12,000 homes through the Home Energy Assessment program and 3,700 rebates issued for small business energy saving measures.

Over $240 million of rebates issued.

More programs are set to become available early next year, including a new smart home program and virtual home energy assessments. Plus, Dominion Energy has filed a proposal with the State Corporation Commission for nine new energy conservation programs that would complement and expand current offerings and provide additional income and age qualifying programs. The filing also outlines a plan to increase customer awareness and cohesively promote the entire portfolio of programs, and to reduce energy consumption for a wide cross-section of customers with the implementation of voltage optimization technology.

"These programs will benefit customers by giving them more control over energy usage, saving them money and also furthering our commitment to a clean energy future," said Joe Woomer, Vice President of Grid and Technical Solutions, Dominion Energy. "We're proud of our record of offering reliable, affordable energy for our Virginia customers but also know customers are seeking to save money near the holidays as costs for other goods and services increase. Taking advantage of energy efficiency programs is an excellent and sustainable way to reduce costs."

Energy efficiency programs help meet the objectives laid out in the Grid Transformation and Security Act of 2018 and the Virginia Clean Economy Act of 2020 and further Dominion Energy's commitment to helping customers, while meeting the company's goal of net-zero carbon and methane emissions across its footprint by 2050.

