LifeOmic Awarded for Company Culture and Leadership with Three Comparably Awards Honors include Best Company Culture, Best CEO and Best Company for Women

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeOmic , the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health and wellness solutions for employers, providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma and individuals, today announced it has been honored by workplace culture site Comparably for its company culture and leadership. LifeOmic was selected out of 80,000 U.S. companies and has been awarded Best Company Culture , Best CEO and Best Company for Women .

The Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces. Winners are determined based on a series of more than 50 structured and comprehensive workplace questions in nearly 20 core culture categories, including compensation, leadership, work-life balance and more.

"To receive not one, but three awards from Comparably is a complete honor, especially since the sentiment is coming from those who matter most—our employees," said Dr. Don Brown, LifeOmic CEO and founder. "LifeOmic is driven by purpose and partnership all while seeing the value in each other. The leadership team understands the importance of taking great care of our employees and is committed to ensuring that we maintain a healthy and admirable work environment for our employees."

"The outstanding leaders on our annual Best Company Culture and Best CEOs lists invest just as much in the happiness and well-being of their employees as they do in the growth of their business," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Dr. Don Brown's recognition as one of the Best CEOs this year is a testament to his strong leadership at LifeOmic."

The Comparably Awards aren't the first honor LifeOmic has earned for its outstanding company culture. Earlier this year, the company was also recognized by Outside Magazine's list of "Best Places to Work " for its third consecutive year.

To view the complete list of Comparably Award winners, please visit www.comparably.com/awards . To learn about career opportunities at LifeOmic, visit https://lifeomic.com/jobs/ .

About Comparably:

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories — based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education — it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work and Best Brands Awards, please visit Comparably .

About LifeOmic:

LifeOmic is the software company that leverages the cloud, machine learning and mobile devices to power precision health solutions for providers, researchers, healthcare IT, pharma, employers and individuals. The company's cloud-based software securely aggregates, stores and analyzes health data to accelerate the development and delivery of precision health treatments.

LifeOmic's enterprise product portfolio consists of the Precision Health Cloud, a cloud-based repository of all clinical data such as a basic profile, whole genome sequences, gene expression levels, lab results, medical images, and more to power solutions for recovery, monitoring, research, patient-reported outcomes, health literacy, treatment and survivorship, as well as LifeOmic Precision Wellness, the employee wellness and engagement platform. The company's suite of consumer products includes the LIFE Ascent personal wellness solution and the LIFE Extend and LIFE Fasting tracker mobile apps; the LIFE Apps health resources website and SkillSpring for connecting domain experts with consumers.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Indianapolis, LifeOmic was created by serial entrepreneur Don Brown and boasts a team of highly experienced engineers, scientists and security specialists.

For more information, visit https://lifeomic.com .

Media Contact:

Briana Trulear

BAM

LifeOmic@bamtheagency.com

View original content:

SOURCE LifeOmic