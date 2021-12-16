The Andersons, Inc. Declares Increased Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2022

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2022 cash dividend of 18 cents ($0.18) per share payable on January 21, 2022, to shareholders of record as of January 3, 2022. This three percent increase from the company's fourth quarter 2021 cash dividend of seventeen and one half cents ($0.175) per share reflects strong cash flow and operating performance.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.)

This is The Andersons' 101st consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, biofuels, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities, and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.