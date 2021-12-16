Six more senior living communities honored for their innovative use of engagement technology to create fulfilling experiences for their residents

iN2L Announces Latest Winners of Communities That Shine Awards Six more senior living communities honored for their innovative use of engagement technology to create fulfilling experiences for their residents

DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iN2L, the leading provider of person-centered content-driven engagement solutions to the senior living market, today announced six new winners in its 2021 Communities That Shine Awards program. In its first year, the program celebrates the company's most forward-thinking and innovative senior living community partners.

"It's exhilarating to read how the winners of the Communities that Shine Program have taken iN2L engagement technology to the next level," says Jack York, iN2L Co-Founder. "We love the power of our technology, but it's the staff that makes or breaks the experience. The Communities That Shine winners exemplify why we founded the company 22 years ago: to bring joy, connection, and purpose to the lives of older adults."

iN2L's content-driven engagement solution enables purposeful enrichment and nurtures meaningful social connections that prove essential to overall resident satisfaction and well-being. This year's Communities That Shine recipients have leveraged iN2L's solutions in innovative ways to provide exceptional community experiences that empower residents to live life with meaning and purpose.

To be considered in the Communities That Shine Awards program, iN2L clients self-nominate both their organization and the specific individuals and teams who have gone above and beyond to demonstrate innovative uses of iN2L's solution to support resident engagement. Each winning organization qualifies for a chance to win a donation to a charity of their choice in the program's annual drawing. The recipients of this year's awards are:

The Palms of St. Lucie West, Port St. Lucie, FL

Recognized for: Brilliance in Individual Engagement

The Palms of St. Lucie West staff find creative ways to leverage their iN2L tablets to ensure residents are able to stay connected to their family, friends, and engaging content throughout the pandemic. The tablets are an integral part of daily activities, and iN2L's individualized engagement content helps staff bond on a personalized level with each resident based on their personal interests.

The Forum at Rancho San Antonio, Cupertino, CA

Recognized for: Brilliance in Powering Connections

The Forum at Rancho San Antonio uses iN2L to fuel connections among residents and caregivers. In addition to reducing the amount of time needed to prepare programming, iN2L's technology helps staff deliver fun and engaging connections across a community of residents from many different cultures and speaking different languages.

Ohio Living Breckenridge Village, Willoughby, OH

Recognized for: Brilliance in Resident Empowerment

Ohio Living Breckenridge Village empowers residents with a sense of autonomy by incorporating iN2L's easy-to-use technology and variety of content into both individual and group activities throughout their community, emphasizing residents' interests and sense of purpose to spark deeper connections and a sense of community among residents and staff alike.

Front Porch Pilgrim Tower, Los Angeles, CA

Recognized for: Brilliance in Person-Centered Engagement

Pilgrim Tower expanded the use of iN2L during times of social isolation, facilitating virtual events and engaging activities for residents to support the community's mental health and well-being program. Pilgrim Tower also leverages iN2L's customization and video chat functions to support their population of deaf/hearing-challenged residents and those who need translation services.

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Carlisle, PA

Recognized for: Brilliance in Purposeful Engagement

Claremont Nursing & Rehabilitation Center delivers person-centered opportunities to residents, both by supporting individual engagement during social distancing and by creating connection opportunities for group engagement. Using iN2L, Claremont staff can engage residents with meaningful activities and experiences, which helps to provide consistency and a sense of calm in times of uncertainty.

Bethany Care Society, Alberta, Canada

Recognized for: Brilliance in Enterprise-Wide Technology Integration

Bethany Care Society has developed targeted training and best practices to fully utilize iN2L across their interdisciplinary care teams, enhancing programming without needing additional helpers or volunteers and reconnecting their community in meaningful ways.

"We are honored to recognize these innovative communities and organizations for the outstanding work they are doing," says Lisa Taylor, iN2L CEO. "Showcasing their dedication and compassion daily, they have continued to enhance the quality of residents' lives by providing meaningful and person-centered experiences with iN2L's content-driven engagement technology."

Learn more about the Communities That Shine winners here.

About iN2L

As the market leader in content-driven engagement for seniors, iN2L has been creating possibilities, enjoyment, and connection for older adults since 1999. iN2L's expansive content library promotes wellness, empowerment, and engagement among older adults and is the foundation for activities that facilitate social interaction, cognitive and physical exercise and therapy, education, reminiscing, areas of interest, and memory support engagement. iN2L is a critical part of the resident experience in more than 3,700 nursing homes, assisted and independent living communities, memory care settings, and adult day programs across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, visit iN2L.com.

