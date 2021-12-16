ManageXR Raises $4 Million Seed Round to Scale XR for Business

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManageXR , an enterprise device management platform designed for VR and AR devices, today announced that it raised $4 million in Series Seed financing from Rally Ventures, with venture partner and previous lead angel investor Jay Borenstein joining the company's Board of Directors.

According to estimates from PwC, nearly 23 million jobs worldwide will be using AR and VR by 2030. As more enterprises turn to extended reality (XR) to train employees, more doctors use XR to treat patients, and more schools use XR to teach students, they face significant hurdles expanding their operations from early-stage pilots to organization-wide solutions. ManageXR serves as the core infrastructure for organizations looking to scale their XR deployments, enabling them to remotely control every aspect of their XR device fleet, including distributing apps and files, customizing the home screen user experience, tracking device health and usage, and more.

"Device management solutions have been around for years but, until recently, there hasn't been a viable option for VR and AR devices. We're solving that problem for businesses at an inflection point in the industry," said Luke Wilson, founder and CEO of ManageXR. "Between the recent investments in the space from the largest tech giants and businesses now using VR and AR for everything from employee training to patient care to sales enablement, extended reality in the enterprise is at the cusp of mass adoption and we're thrilled to have Rally Ventures join us for the ride."

Today's financing will be used to support ManageXR's expanding team and go-to-market strategy, as the company has experienced rapid growth since becoming available to beta users in late 2019 and officially launching in April 2021. In that time, ManageXR has facilitated more than 200,000 sessions-to-date across thousands of VR and AR devices used by small, midsize, and enterprise companies, including XRHealth and Brink's. The company also recently partnered with Pico Interactive, a leading enterprise VR and AR hardware manufacturer, to preload ManageXR on all Pico devices in the U.S. and continues to look for ways to expand its partner network of hardware and software companies around the world.

Lobaki, a company that helps schools across the country implement innovative educational programs with VR, uses ManageXR to grow and scale its business. "The ability to remotely fix a malfunctioning app enabled us to sustain a 200-device deployment at a school over 1,200 miles away. With ManageXR, we can take on larger projects with confidence," said Amber Coeur, CEO of Lobaki.

"XR is set to fundamentally change how we conduct business, collaborate, and experience the world in our professional and personal lives, but as adoption increases, so do the challenges that businesses face in successfully implementing their programs," said Jay Borenstein, venture partner at Rally Ventures. "I am very excited to support Luke and his growing team as they accelerate how corporations can manage and benefit from XR devices at scale and ultimately bring enterprise-wide XR to the mainstream."

