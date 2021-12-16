Restaurant365 Announces Growth, Industry Recognition and Product Enhancements as it Drives Change in Restaurant Operations

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365 , the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced another year of significant momentum marked by company growth, industry recognition and several key product enhancements that will continue to improve restaurant operator's productivity and margins.

On the heels of strengthening portfolio offerings in 2021 with the purchase of Compeat, a well-known provider of restaurant back office, workforce and business intelligence software, Restaurant365 has been thriving and is better positioned than ever to help restaurants emerge post-pandemic.

"This was an exceptional year for Restaurant365 in terms of growth and industry recognition and I am extremely excited about the momentum we're building for the future," states Tony Smith, CEO of Restaurant365. "The uniting of these two industry leaders could not have happened at a better time. Through our relentless focus on customer success and product innovation, we have become the trusted technology leader that operators lean on during this time of resurgence. We are committed to help restaurants perform on the highest levels throughout 2022 and beyond."

Industry Recognition

The Orange County Register recently honored Restaurant365 on the list of Top Workplaces 2021. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization: including alignment, execution and connection.

Restaurant365 received the Pioneer Award at Freshworks' global awards program for bringing its average customer support response time down from nearly four hours to under 45 minutes. This was achieved through a heavily customized installation of the Freshworks tool suite, including portal and messaging customization.

Co-Founder and CEO Tony Smith was named a recipient of the seventh annual 2021 Orange County Business Journal (OCBJ) Innovator of the Year Awards. This award honors, recognizes and celebrates individuals and their organizations who are creating game-changing products and services, and demonstrate brilliance and leadership in innovation.

Product Innovation and Infrastructure Enhancements

In early 2021, Restaurant365 unveiled its Smart Ops Release which makes the robust Restaurant365 operations modules smarter and simpler while enhancing the mobile experience. The powerful, yet easy-to-use functionality allows teams to spend less time on administrative tasks and more time hitting goals and prioritizing their guests.

"We are proud of the advancements we have made over the past year and look forward to further improving the user experience," says Mark Calvillo, VP of Product. "Uniting the Restaurant365 and Compeat platforms has created the most robust and comprehensive product portfolio in the market, revolutionizing the way that restaurants operate."

2022 promises several additional features and enhancements to further streamline restaurant operations. The addition of a Manager Log will provide one central location for all of the vital information managers need for smooth shift changes while ensuring the visibility, consistency and accountability needed for operators to successfully manage every shift in every location.

The AP Automation Suite provides a seamless way to capture, approve and pay vendor invoices. Customers can reduce manual data entry and earn cashback with use of a virtual card. Mobile payment approvals and payment scheduling are up next and will further broaden the solution.

Restaurant365 is continuing to enhance its suite of Payroll & HR software solutions, making it easier for restaurant operators to hire, onboard, pay and retain employees in an unprecedented tight labor market. A focus on helping restaurants attract talent and increase employee satisfaction is driving the latest advancements in tip automation, pay card and earned wage access.

Employee Growth

To keep up with accelerating growth, Restaurant365 is actively expanding the team , including the addition of two key members to the company's executive team. In October of 2021, William (Will) Emmons was appointed as Chief Sales Officer and Katherine (Katie) Fairchild as Senior Vice President of Marketing, both reporting to Co-Founder and CEO Tony Smith.

Industry-Specific Training

The National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) has selected Restaurant365 as an avenue for CPAs to obtain their continuing education credits by attending webinars that are deemed worthy of CPE credits, allowing restaurant CPAs to maintain their license while obtaining restaurant-specific knowledge and training.

About Restaurant365®

Restaurant365 is the industry's leading all-in-one, cloud-based accounting, inventory, scheduling, payroll and HR solution developed specifically for restaurants. The R365 platform simplifies day-to-day management for restaurant operators, allowing them to control food costs and optimize labor costs. Integrations and open APIs enable Restaurant365 to connect with other systems including POS providers, vendors and banks. The result is accurate, timely reporting that provides a clear and complete view of their businesses. Restaurant365 allows operators to focus on what matters — their guests. Restaurant365 is based in Irvine, California with offices in Austin, Texas and Petaluma, California. The company is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, ICONIQ, Tiger Global Management and Serent Capital. Additional information is available at Restaurant365.com .

