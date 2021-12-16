Trevi Therapeutics to Attend Multiple Conferences in January 2022

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRVI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Today, Trevi announced that senior management will be participating in the 11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event taking place virtually from January 5-7, the Dermatology Summit taking place virtually on January 7, the H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference from January 10-13 as well as the Biotech Showcase 2022 taking place virtually from January 10-12 and January 17-19.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. www.trevitherapeutics.com (PRNewsfoto/Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.)

Trevi Therapeutics' senior leadership will participate in multiple conferences in January 2022

11th Annual LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event

The senior management team will be hosting virtual one-on-one meetings. To register, visit LifeSci Partners Corporate Access Event 2022.

Dermatology Summit on Advancing Innovation in Dermatology

Jennifer Good, President and CEO, will be participating in the live panel discussion "Emerging and Future Therapeutic Development for Itch" moderated by Dr. Brian Kim on January 7 at 2:10 p.m. EST.

H.C. Wainwright BIOCONNECT Virtual Conference

The management team will present virtually as well as host investor meetings for registered attendees.

Biotech Showcase 2022

The Company will have a virtual presentation on the conferences' online platform which can be accessed by registered attendees for the duration of the conference. Senior leadership will also participate in investor and ex-US partnership meetings throughout the course of the conference.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. Trevi is conducting a Phase 2b/3 clinical trial of Haduvio for the treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis (PN) and a Phase 2 trial for chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Trevi is also developing Haduvio for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID) in patients with Parkinson's disease. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently classified as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Haduvio is an investigational therapy that has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the proposed indication of reduction of moderate to severe pruritus in patients with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

Investor Contact

Katie McManus

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

203-304-2499

k.mcmanus@trevitherapeutics.com

Media Contact

Rosalia Scampoli

914-815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.