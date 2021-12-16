Zimmet Healthcare Services Group Celebrates their Two RAC Master Teachers

MORGANVILLE, N.J., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmet Healthcare Services Group (ZHSG) recognizes two RAC Master Teachers on their MDS education and quality improvement team. ZHSG is the only consulting group to tout two full-time staff with this distinction. This milestone is a major achievement for ZHSG as they broaden their existing MDS-based products and services to support nursing homes across the country.
Steven Littlehale, MS, RN, GCNS, BC Chief Innovation Officer, shared: "Having two full-time consultants on our team who are AAPACN Master Teachers assures that our array of MDS-based products, services, and education are second to none. Alicia Cantinieri, MBA, BSN, RN, RAC-MT, RAC-CTA, and Melanie Tribe-Scott, BSN, RN, RAC-MT, RAC-MTA, QCP, are exceptionally gifted leaders within our organization and extraordinary educators."
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and product/service releases from the company, including:
- Outsourced Clinical Reimbursement and MDS Management
- Five-Star Improvement and Monitoring
- Occupancy Development/Clinical Transformation
"Our training partners and master teachers make it possible for AAPACN to share our nationally recognized certification programs across the country. We appreciate Zimmet's commitment to post-acute care and MDS education and support of Alicia's and Melanie's pursuit of Master Teacher status," said Amy Stewart, MSN, RN, DNS-MT, QCP-MT, RAC-MT, Vice President of Education and Certification Strategy
Zimmet Healthcare Services Group, LLC, is a full-service consulting firm committed to developing innovative solutions to the challenges of operating in the post-acute care industry.
