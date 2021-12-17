The highlight of metaverse: METASNAKE CBT NFTs All Out- presented by METASENS

TAIPEI, Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As everyone may notice, the NFT game is now all the rage as gamers jump on the bandwagon. Needless to say, it leads to most game suppliers just scraping the barrels in this ever-changing digital world. But there is One company indeed aware of NFT players' demands.

The METASNAKE developed by the Imperium Technology Group Limited has inherited the edges of Snake. One-hand mode for players easy to play. What’s noteworthy is the fast-paced real-time PvP function, which takes just 3 minutes to finish the fight! ​

The Hong Kong-listed company, Imperium Technology Group Limited(Stock Code: HK 0776), stays true to itself and emphasizes the core value of the NFT games even further. Not only "Play to Earn," but "Earning while Playing." All their recruited blockchain elites are after is to share the happiness and profits with every player. That's the very reason they decided to build the METASENS platform, which is acknowledged as the gate to infinite NFT games.

The first NFT game on the METASENS is METASNAKE, which features an animal heroes arena. Based on the classic Blockade Snake game, they have revised it as METASNAKE, which introduced a Real-Time PvP system. What's more, you don't have to pay for play. This sure breathes a new life into the NFT game market.

The METASNAKE CBT version will go live at 12:00 p.m.(GMT+8) on Dec. 20th.

Thanks to the new Unity3D engine, the exclusively delicate scene in METASNAKE is presented by our game art studio. Meet the world where technology and magic exist. Across the enchanted land full of cartoon elements. Feel a sense of superiority in the next-generation NFT game, METASNAKE.

In the METASNAKE, players will lead a team consisting of various animal heroes. Grab all the crystals you can see to expand your team, compose the different items, and finally dispose of your opponents in the arena! METASENS comes along with the cultivating system, you can upgrade the animal heroes with card collections. Even more, different teammates lead to different results. Leader skill, bond skill, and race skill are expected to be released in the future. Accumulate the trophies and face the tougher opponents in the arena. Well, high risks are the key to unlocking high rewards. To meet everyone's expectations, we will design multiple players' arena and battle royale modes in the future as well.

Take a look at our most important equipment: Ancient Spirit. The players holding Ancient Spirits can not only enhance the characters but also earn more tokens issued by the METASENS. Not just that, they can claim the Airdrop! Apart from the above edges, there is a function called "Derivative." A new Ancient Spirit can be derived from two Ancient Spirit, which may result in getting the Ancient Spirits with incredible powers. Additionally, they are all tradable in the secondary market. METASNAKE Ancient Spirit NFTs will be open to the public at 00:00 a.m. on Dec.18th. For the whitelist members, they will be on the priority list of METASNAKE CBT. As for the METASENS VIP pioneers, they have the preemptive right to purchase Limited Ancient Spirits-Genesis. In the next spring, players will fight alongside their characters and Ancient Spirit for glory!

