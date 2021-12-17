Infrastructure Masons Announces Winner of 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award

BEAVERTON, Ore., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phillip Marangella, Chief Marketing Officer of EdgeConnex, was awarded the prestigious Diversity & Inclusion Champion award at the iMasons Virtual Global Awards ceremony on December 15, 2021.

Phillip Marangella named winner of iMasons 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Champion Award

Phillip has shown impressive leadership in driving change whilst addressing a real business need. His significant and inspirational achievements include his volunteer work on the iMasons Capstone project to attract, nurture and support diverse talent entering our industry, his support of EdgeConneX's internal women's empowerment group called WomenConnex, and his support of military veterans through Salute Mission Critical. EdgeConnex has more than 80 Salute veterans working at the company with 5 moving into leadership roles.

"Thanks so much for this award. First, I want to thank the other finalists for the stellar work they are doing in this important area. I'm humbled to be among them." Marangella continued "I'd also like to thank the iMasons D&I Committee for choosing me for this award. Finally, I'd like to thank my fellow iMasons. It's not about me, it's about us and the work we're doing together in this space, including supporting the success of women in our industry, hiring veterans and the excellent work Salute is doing, and interesting diverse talent in our industry through the iMasons Capstone Project. So, thanks again for this recognition. I'm truly honored."

Phillip was celebrated along with five award finalists who have all made significant contributions to D&I in the Digital Infrastructure Industry:

Tricia Arneson , Chief Diversity and Productivity Officer, Yondr Group , Chief Diversity and Productivity Officer, Yondr Group

David Jones , Managing Director, CBRE Global Workplace Solutions , Managing Director, CBRE Global Workplace Solutions

Gina L i, VP Strategy, Secure Power Division & Data Center Business, Schneider Electric i, VP Strategy, Secure Power Division & Data Center Business, Schneider Electric

Jason Okroy , CEO and Co-founder, Salute Mission Critical , CEO and Co-founder, Salute Mission Critical

Melania Santoro , Strategic Planning EMEA, Vertiv , Strategic Planning EMEA, Vertiv

ABOUT INFRASTRUCTURE MASONS

Infrastructure Masons (iMasons) is a non-profit, professional association of technology and business leaders who represent over $150Bn in infrastructure projects in over 130 countries. The organization is guided by an Advisory Council comprised of global leaders who manage some of the largest digital infrastructure portfolios in the world. The iMasons vision is to Unite the Builders of the Digital Age by enabling our global membership to Connect, Grow, and Give Back. Members leave their companies at the door and connect as individuals. IMasons has four strategic industry priorities – increase Awareness, enhance Education opportunities, champion Diversity & Inclusion, and inspire Sustainability through deep member engagement. Visit the website at www.imasons.org .

